Jason Kelce returning his Super Bowl luchador mask to its rightful owner — an eighth-grader from Texas

Jason Kelce’s post-Super Bowl antics were well documented. He was the life of the Chiefs’ after-parties, hanging in the DJ booth with Marshmello and hyping up the crowd with his epic dance moves — all in a red and yellow luchador mask.

It turns out, that mask belonged to Elijah Smith, an eighth-grader from Dallas, who met Jason at the first after-party.

“I gave him my mask and then he dropped it and then picked it back up. Then I got a picture with him wearing it and then I just hung out next to them for five to ten minutes, they were dancing and everything,” Smith told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

But later, Jason left to head to another after-party before Smith could get his mask back. Smith’s father, Thad, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that the mask, which has been to four Super Bowls and was signed by Trent McDuffie last year, is their Chiefs’ good luck charm.

“The only thing is, Jason, if you’re listening, we just need the mask back before the season starts. Because it’s a lucky mask, and so the Chiefs need the luck. I’m sorry we’re not Eagles fans,” Thad told NBC.

Jason posted on X on Friday that he’s in the process of getting the mask back to the Smith family.

“Operation “Get Elijah His Mask Back” is underway!” Jason posted. “I appreciate everyone bringing this to my attention, and look forward to uniting Elijah with his mask once again. Your mask indeed brings great fortune, I owe you big time, sorry it was commandeered.”

On New Heights on Wednesday, Jason shared how the luchador mask elevated his party experience.

“It didn’t start getting to the next level until I found that luchador mask,” Jason said. “There was something about finding that luchador mask that really just transformed the night. It really did. It was insane … I found the mask on the dance floor at the first after-party spot.”

“Did you at least give it a quick rinse under the sink?” Travis asked

“No, where was I going to rinse it off?” Jason said. “You see a luchador mask, you don’t ask questions. I for sure thought I was getting pinkeye.”

Just another day in the life of Jason Kelce.