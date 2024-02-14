Jason Kelce tells Travis he ‘crossed the line’ with Andy Reid after Super Bowl push

Sunday’s Super Bowl got intense — but no moment generated more discussion and controversy than Travis Kelce yelling in Andy Reid’s face and pushing him after a second-quarter fumble by Isaiah Pacheco.

On New Heights on Wednesday, Travis admitted the push was “definitely unacceptable.”

“I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping Coach [Reid] and getting him off balance,” Travis said. “When he stumbled, I was just like, ‘Oh [expletive]’ in my head.”

Jason Kelce, who played for Reid for two seasons in Philadelphia, agreed that his brother had gone too far.

“You crossed the line,” Jason said on the show. “The yelling in his face, too, was over the top. I think there are better ways to handle this, retrospectively.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce’s wild Super Bowl week, from getting called out by Adele to becoming an Ice Spice meme

Travis appeared angry he’d been taken out of the game after a 51-yard Mecole Hardman catch put the Chiefs in the red zone. Running back Jerick McKinnon had to separate Travis from Reid on the sideline.

The clip immediately went viral on social media. It became one of the Super Bowl’s biggest memes, but also started a wider conversation about whether Travis should have been benched. He was not on the field for the next play but did continue to play the rest of the game, finishing with a game-high in targets (11), receptions (nine) and receiving yards (93) in the Chiefs’ overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

“I love Coach Reid,” Travis said. “Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him, and how much I love to be the product of his coaching career. I’m not playing for anybody else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I’m out there with him. I’ve got a certain relationship with him. He’s checked me a few times and just wanted to let him know that I wanted this thing and he could put it on me and that I got him.”

Postgame, Reid said Travis apologized later and gave him a hug, and that he understood Kelce’s competitive spirit — and joked that his “balance is terrible.”

» READ MORE: Travis Kelce keeps winning, from Taylor Swift to Super Bowls, despite ‘jabroni’ moments like bumping Andy Reid

Travis said he and Reid talked about it after the game, and there were no hard feelings — even though Travis felt he deserved them.

“I deserve it,” Travis said. “If he would have cold cocked me in the face right there, I would have just ate it. I would have been like: ‘Let’s [expletive] go.’”

“I talked to coach Reid about it today and we kind of chuckled about it, and I couldn’t be more proud of where we’ve come as a team since I got here in 2013,” Travis said. “I just love playing for the guy. Unfortunately, sometimes my passion comes out where it looks like it’s negativity, but I’m grateful that he knows it.”

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce is enjoying the Super Bowl and meeting with TV execs as he considers retirement

Jason said on the show that he understood the passion, even though Travis didn’t handle it well in the moment.

“It was pleading with your head coach to let you go out there and win this [expletive], me and you both know what that is,” Jason said.

“Big Red, sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot, baby,” Travis said.