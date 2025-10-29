Jason Kelce stars in sultry ad for new cologne, ‘Slow Burn,’ that smells like a barbecue grill

During the summer, it’s not hard to spot the backyard barbecues in your neighborhood, whether you see the smoke from the grill above your neighbors fence or you catch the aroma of the flame-kissed meal drifting through the air.

You can probably almost smell it right now, just by thinking about it.

Now, that scent can be purchased in bottle form with Kingsford’s new cologne, “Slow Burn." The charcoal brand has again partnered with former Eagles center Jason Kelce to introduce its new fragrance, inspired by the essence of a backyard barbecue.

To promote the scent, Kelce stars in a steamy ad resembling other high-end cologne commercials. It features the future Hall of Famer standing by a grill surrounded by smoke, wearing a pair of overalls with no undershirt. The ad, narrated by Kelce, also features plenty of close up shots of chicken thighs and the former center pouring charcoal into the grill.

“In a world where fire meets flavor and smoke whispers secrets to the wind, one scent dares to make you crave the essence of backyard barbecue,” Kelce says over the black-and-white video. “Bold flavors and juicy thighs. Who needs musk when you can have seared meat? ‘Slow Burn’ by Kingsford. Savor the smoke. Burn with desire.”

This isn’t the first time Kelce has been involved in a scented product. A fan made a player-scented candle inspired by the seven-time Pro Bowler called Smells Like Jason Kelce.“ The label says it smells like “baby poop, wet flip-flops, Old Spice and Dial soap...or maybe just white sage and lavender.”

Meanwhile, the fragrance notes for “Slow Burn” include charred hardwood, fire ember, saw dust, carbon clove, and powder smolder to capture that smoky scent. From white sage and lavender to backyard barbecue, there are plenty of scents for Kelce fans to choose from.

“Charcoal has a very distinct smell and characteristic aroma that instantly flashes me back to backyard barbecues with my family, sporting events, and memories centered around sports and kinship,” Kelce said in a press release. “When Kingsford approached me with this idea, I thought right away this could be really cool.

“Smell is something that is so visceral at times, and the right scent strikes a chord when it hits your nose, Slow Burn by Kingsford strikes that note. It’s guaranteed to make you feel nostalgia, barbecue, and connect you to the memories about what’s important in life, and you’ll smell damn good doing it."

Slow Burn will be available starting Nov. 3 at Noon E.T. for $30.62 exclusively at kingsford.com.