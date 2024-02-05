Jason Kelce brought his daughters to the Pro Bowl — but it’s hard to tell who had more fun at Disney World

The Eagles may not have won the Super Bowl — or even made it past the first round of the playoffs — but Jason Kelce and his family still got to go to Walt Disney World.

Kelce was named to the Pro Bowl for the seventh time, and he and Kylie took their three daughters down to Orlando to participate in the festivities.

Jason took Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2, to Pro Bowl practice and adorably spun the girls around on the field. They also got to play around on the obstacle course the players competed in during the skills challenges.

» READ MORE: Three personnel needs for rebuilding the Eagles defense under Vic Fangio

Their youngest daughter, Bennett, who was born shortly after the Super Bowl last year, and mom Kylie Kelce also took in the festivities.

Wyatt also watched the flag football game from the sidelines in Jason’s arms. She did a special handshake with fellow Eagles’ Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson and hung onto her dad during the game, which the NFC eventually won.

“Listen, it’s incredible,” Kelce told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe on the sideline after the game. “You don’t know how often you’re going to get to take your kids to stuff like this. And you want them to be able to have the pictures and memories that we can all share together.”

But the Kelce family didn’t just have fun at the Pro Bowl. They also took the opportunity to go to Disney World — with Jason’s parents, Ed and Disney superfan Donna Kelce — and had their experience captured on video by the NFL.

Advertisement

“I don’t even know what you do in the Pro Bowl anymore,” Jason told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the Pro Bowl festivities. “But it’s down in Orlando so I get to take my kids to Walt Disney World. Not off-the-Super Bowl Walt Disney World, but as long as Wyatt gets to see Elsa, I don’t think it really matters.”

While Kelce said the trip was for his kids, just look at his smile while riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad with his mom.

» READ MORE: Five potential Eagles draft targets who improved their stock at the Senior Bowl

Meanwhile, the Kelce girls enjoyed churros, rode the Tea Cups, and got to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse while sporting mouse ears — but there’s not a moment of Wyatt with Elsa, so hopefully that dream came true off-camera.

This isn’t the Kelce family’s first trip to Disney World. Donna, Jason, and Kylie took a trip in July, and of course, Jason won the Super Bowl in 2018.

Could the Kelces take another trip to Disneyland next week? All eyes are on Travis and the Chiefs for Sunday’s big game.