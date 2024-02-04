Five potential Eagles draft targets who improved their stock at the Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl concluded Saturday afternoon, with the National team defeating the American team, 16-7, led by game MVP Spencer Rattler, a former South Carolina quarterback.

Rattler completed all four of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown pass in the first quarter, while former Georgia defensive back and West Philly native Tykee Smith won the American team MVP after finishing with three pass breakups.

Both rosters were decimated for the week’s finale, but the practice sessions during the week held more weight in the evaluation process for the majority of the players participating over the three-day period.

Coming out of the week, the big headliners are Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell, who was dominant in press coverage all week long, and Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, who came into the week with a nagging injury and still was unbeatable against various defensive linemen at both center and guard. While Mitchell would fit a need for the Eagles, there’s a chance he could be the first corner off the board, meaning he could be gone by the Eagles’ No. 22 pick.

Here’s a look at five other prospects who had strong Senior Bowl performances this week and would fit the Eagles’ draft needs.

Darius Robinson, Edge rusher, Missouri

Named the overall best practice player for the week across both teams, the versatile Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson was an absolute star for the American team’s defensive line. Measuring in at 6-foot-5, 286 pounds with 34¾-inch arms, Robinson moves and plays like a player that is 20 pounds lighter than he’s listed, exploding off the football and then using his length to create separation between himself and the offensive linemen. His standout day in the week’s second practice was among the best performances of the week by any defensive player.

Throughout the week, Robinson has shown the ability to make plays at both the three and five techniques at a high level, a valuable trait as an early-round selection. Earlier this week, Robinson explained to the Inquirer how his approach changes depending on where he is aligned.

“It definitely has something to do with my alignment and really depends on if I’m on a speed track or a power track,” Robinson said Wednesday during Senior Bowl media day. “Everything on the inside is a lot faster so I have to have my mind made up faster but I just try to play hard and get off the ball faster because the get-off is everything. ...I just use my length and get people off of me.”

As Brandon Graham enters the latter stages of his career, Robinson’s versatility would fit well in an edge rusher room relying on speed across Nolan Smith, Josh Sweat, and Haason Reddick’s skill sets.

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

The athletic tools that Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton possesses were apparent through the two practices he took part in. He moved incredibly light on his feet at 6-foot-7, 328 pounds while showing his ability to reset his hands, move at a controlled pace, and finish every rep. Guyton isn’t fully polished as a player just yet and has 15 college starts to his name. He told The Inquirer earlier this week that he credits his success and development to Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bendenbaugh, who has produced several NFL starters.

“He has meant everything to me, he has developed me as a player, as a man in a way I didn’t know that I could be developed,” Guyton said. The reason he’s had such a great track record is because of the way he treats his players, he treats them like NFL players and expects and demands greatness out of you.”

The links between Guyton and the Eagles are strong, with current right tackle Lane Johnson serving as his mentor. Although Johnson is still playing at an All-Pro level, bringing in Guyton would give the Birds a long-term developmental option as he learns under Johnson and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

The Eagles need linebackers who can tackle in space and make plays in coverage. North Carolina’s Cedric Gray fits that bill. Gray, who finished with seven tackles and two pass breakups in the Senior Bowl game Saturday, put together multiple days of consistent play in an environment that is difficult for linebackers to shine.

His run-and-chase ability with his quick trigger to attack downhill are traits that made him enticing to get the Senior Bowl invite, but his one-on-one coverage was exceptional against a strong running back group in Mobile, Ala. Gray wasn’t a high-end prospect entering the week, with his stock sitting closer to day three of the draft, but after a strong week, Gray could go as high as the third round.

Jarvis Brownlee, DB, Louisville

A Power 5 defensive back rarely flies under the radar like Louisville defensive back Jarvis Brownlee has been, but that will change after he put together one of the strongest weeks from a secondary player. Brownlee flashed on day one of practice, and then dominated Wednesday’s practice, which included three straight one-on-one reps, where he nearly undercut each pass for an interception. In a drill designed for wide receivers to win, Brownlee proved how anticipatory and smothering he could be in man coverage.

That momentum carried over into the game, where Brownlee intercepted Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman from the nickel position, undercutting North Carolina receiver Devontez Walker’s curl route. That type of closing speed, instincts, and ball skills will fit at both outside and slot corner, which is why Brownlee should firmly be on the Eagles’ radar this offseason. The Louisville standout told reporters this week that he believes he’ll play nickel at the next level, especially after measuring in at 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, and 31-inch arms this week.

Dominick Puni, OT/IOL, Kansas

Sticking on the theme of versatility, Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni played every offensive line spot this week, doing so at a high level and adding value to his draft stock. Puni played left tackle in 2023 and left guard in 2022 — he showed his ability to play the center position this week as well, displaying power as a run blocker.

A former Division II player for Central Missouri, Puni told The Inquirer that several NFL teams have different preferences of what position he will play at the next level, a testament to just how versatile of a player he is.

“It’s really cool because I’m kind of like a Swiss Army knife, tricks of all trades, just to be able to not really hesitate when they ask me ‘go play that [position],’” Puni said. “It also requires a little bit more study. I mean, you got to learn all five positions, but I’m always up for the challenge.”

Puni will most likely play in the interior at the NFL level, having experience at multiple positions would allow a team like the Eagles to bring him in and compete for several spots on the offensive line.

With Jason Kelce’s future in question and uncertainty at the right guard spot, despite drafting Tyler Steen last year, Puni has the tools to compete for an interior offensive line spot early in his career.