Jason Kelce still has an Eagles locker and spends time with the team. Coach Kelce? ‘Maybe down the road.’

Jason Kelce still has a locker at the NovaCare Complex — only now, it’s in the staff locker room.

“I’m with anybody from accounting, or whoever wants to go get a workout in, I am in that part of the locker room,” Kelce said on the latest episode of New Heights.

Despite his retirement earlier this year — and his new gig with ESPN on Monday Night Countdown — Kelce is staying close to the Eagles, popping up at training camp and working with center Cam Jurgens and coach Jeff Stoutland. But he doesn’t have an official job with the team (unlike Kylie, who’s working with the Eagles Autism Foundation).

“I’m not accepting any money from the Eagles, right?” Kelce said on the show. “I don’t have an official position. I’m really just going there out of pure interest on my own, to keep my knowledge base of the game up. Obviously I’ve built up a lot of relationships with the people around that building that I’m going to help out in any way I can, but the reality is that’s not my job.”

But Howie Roseman tried to recruit Kelce into a full-time role with the team, Kelce said on the show. Roseman wanted Kelce to take on a scouting role to help the Eagles evaluate offensive linemen.

“When we were in that [2022] draft, I gave him a few centers that we really liked and he came out and said, ‘I love Cam Jurgens,’” Roseman told Kay Adams. “Luckily I only give him the players that I like so he can’t come up with somebody else.”

But Kelce didn’t feel like his skills were best used in that role.

“This is the real key,” Kelce said. “They give me guys that they already like and then just all they want is for me to affirm what they already think. They don’t want me to come up to them and be like, ‘Hey, I actually like this guy over here.’”

As a podcaster and now an ESPN analyst, Kelce said that while he’d always be a bit biased toward the Eagles thanks to his personal relationships with them, but he didn’t want to take a job with the Eagles in order to remain as objective as possible.

One role he’s still considering? Coaching.

“I know, selfishly, that I would love coaching, but that’s a big time commitment that at this point in time I’m not willing to make,” Kelce said. “Maybe down the road.”