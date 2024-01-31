Eagles’ Jason Kelce gives stamp of approval to Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has his two new coordinators picked — Vic Fangio on defense and Kellen Moore on offense — and Jason Kelce voiced his approval on the latest episode of New Heights with brother Travis Kelce.

With the Eagles’ season falling short of expectations, the proverbial finger needed to be pointed at someone. And with owner Jeffrey Lurie affirming his confidence in Sirianni as the leader of the team, that “someone” were the coordinators and some other staffers.

“This is the [expletive] part of the business,” Kelce sighed. “I feel for those guys, the guys that get let go in these situations.”

The Eagles, finishing 11-6, let go of offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and senior defensive assistant — and interim defensive play-caller — Matt Patricia earlier in the offseason.

“Is everything that went wrong with the offense to be blamed on Brian Johnson? No, of course not,” Kelce clarified. “Brian Johnson is a great coach. I don’t care what anybody says. I know for a fact that he is a great coach and that he can be a great coordinator.”

But what about the Eagles new coordinators? Here’s what Kelce had to say about Fangio and Moore ...

Kellen Moore leaves the dark side

Kellen Moore, who is reportedly expected to take over on offense, is most known for his four years as the offensive coordinator of the rival Dallas Cowboys. His play-calling abilities earned team-wide top-five finishes in many major offensive categories, as well as individual recognition in the interview cycles for teams searching for their next head coach.

After his firing from Dallas in January 2023, Moore spent this past season calling offensive plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. Kelce is excited about the ideas that Moore will bring to the offense in Philly after a year that felt stale, something Sirianni also spoke about during his end-of-year press conference.

“He’s done a little bit of everything,” Kelce said. “There’s a lot of people, and I think looking back ourselves, that realize that we could have been potentially a little more creative offensively. And I think Kellen will bring a lot of that. … He’s one of the best offensive minds in the game.”

Vic Fangio gets a (second) homecoming

Fangio isn’t new to Philly — literally in that he was a defensive consultant with the Eagles for last year’s postseason. But also, in general familiarity. He’s a Dunmore, Pa. native (and massive Phillies fan) who expressed wanting to be closer to family while coaching.

But even if Kelce had never worked with Fangio before, it wouldn’t take him long to realize how successful of a hire he is for the team.

“He’s been one of the best coordinators in the NFL,” Kelce said. “He’s revolutionized the game to a certain extent. People talk about the ‘Fangio defense’ and how more and more coordinators have taken from it. He’s gonna find a way to mess you up … the looks that you think you’re getting, you’re not getting.”