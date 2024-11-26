Jason Kelce discusses sibling rivalries and explains why he doesn’t help friends get free Taylor Swift tickets

Jason Kelce is very familiar with brother vs. brother, having faced off against Travis and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in 2022. But before there was the Kelce Bowl, there was the HarBowl.

In Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013, John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens beat Jim Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers, in the first brother vs. brother Super Bowl in NFL history. In 2015, Jim left the NFL to coach at Michigan, but after winning a national title in 2024, he made the jump back to the NFL to accomplish his dream, a Super Bowl win.

Monday’s game between the Chargers and the Ravens marks the first matchup between the Harbaugh brothers since that Super Bowl, and Kelce was on site with the Monday Night Countdown team.

“It’s annoying, is what it is, because he’s so good,” Jason said about playing his brother. “I was only fortunate to beat Travis once, but when you’re out there on the field and you’re getting ready to play your brother, there’s something about seeing your brother out there where, you get these flashbacks going to being out in the backyard playing football again.”

Jason has the Eras Tour ticket hookup, but …

Travis Kelce’s relationship with megastar Taylor Swift has upended the lives of the entire Kelce family.

In addition being launched into the national spotlight — with countless commercials, podcasts, a talk show, and even Christmas movies (plural) — the Kelces have also become staples in the VIP tent at the Eras Tour during their yearlong relationship.

While Travis is definitely the most frequent guest, Jason Kelce has attended a fair few shows of his own across the globe over the last year. On the Rich Eisen Show Monday, Jason shared that while he doesn’t often get requests from others for tickets to the tour, he does get a few, but he always turns them down.

“It is an immediate no,” Kelce said. “As much as Taylor has said she’ll take care of anybody that I ask for. She’s great, but I still say no to everybody. I’m not going to be the one to impose on that. I don’t want to put that position out there. She’s been nothing but lovely to our family, she’s a wonderful person, and I don’t want that to be a dynamic. There’s a line, so I’m not even broaching the line. I’m staying away from the line.”

Kelce attended his first Eras Tour show in London at Wembley Stadium, where he surprised a young kid in a Kelce Eagles jersey and saw Travis take the stage during “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” Kelce also attended the tour in Miami in October, bringing along his three daughters. Kelce promises he did not sleep through the tour that time, despite evidence to the contrary. Donna and Ed Kelce have also both been spotted at the tour, including at the most recent stop in Toronto.

Daughter number four

Kylie recently announced her fourth pregnancy. On Sunday, Kelce talked to E! News about his excitement to have another daughter.

“I got it pretty easy, I’m not gonna lie,” Jason said. “There’s another girl, so the clothes are all going to be hand-me-downs or already bought. The crib is already situated. So we’re pretty set. Kylie’s definitely preparing more than I am, because she’s actually growing the human being.”