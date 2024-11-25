Kylie Kelce is the latest Kelce to launch her own podcast, ‘Not Gonna Lie!’

Kylie Kelce is the latest member of the Kelce clan to jump into the podcast ring, launching her own show, Not Gonna Lie! with Kylie Kelce.

Kylie did one guest episode on New Heights, which is one of Jason and Travis’ most-viewed episodes on YouTube, and is occasionally featured in other segments. Despite her minimal appearances, she’s become a fan favorite thanks to Jason’s frequent stories about her on the show. Now, she’s giving the audience “more Kylie.”

“I’m just as shocked as all of you that I’m starting a podcast, but if everyone’s going to talk about me and my family, you might as well hear it from me,” Kylie said. Over the weekend, she announced that she’s pregnant with her fourth daughter and made her debut on her husband’s latest holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Party.

In the trailer, Kylie said she’ll be discussing topics in sports and entertainment (including a reference to her being “elated” after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was caught saying the team sucked on television) and in parenting. She’ll also feature guests that she has “no business talking to.”

“If you really want to know what this show is about, just know, I was this close to calling it ‘[Expletive] Around and Find Out’ — and I still might do it,” Kylie said in the trailer. “Try me.”

Not Gonna Lie! with Kylie Kelce will premiere on Dec. 5, and release weekly on Thursdays.

The show will be produced by Wave Sports and Entertainment, which is the former home of New Heights before Amazon’s Wondery acquired the show, and is the current home of Paul George’s Podcast P, among others.