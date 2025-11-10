Jason Kelce expects the Eagles to ‘run the Tush Push as often as they can’ against the Packers

Typically, time heals all wounds. But that might not be the case when it comes to the Tush Push.

The NFL voted on a proposal to ban the Eagles’ signature play in the offseason, but it came up two votes shy of passing. So the play remains in the game — and the Eagles continue to run it, and well. It also remains a controversial topic, especially heading into the Eagles’ Monday Night Football matchup against the team that spearheaded the movement to ban the play — the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

Eagles fans may have one person to thank more than most for helping save the Tush Push: Jason Kelce. The former Eagles center went to the May league meetings to defend the play against what he perceived as unfair criticism — including owners using his past comments out of context — and it seems like Kelce had an impact. Ahead of Monday’s game, Kelce joined Good Morning America to discuss whether the history between the two teams will have an effect on the game itself.

“The Packers are the ones that put the proposal forward, but almost ¾ of the NFL voted to also ban it,” Kelce said. “So, they weren’t alone in pushing this proposal. … But, I do think that all these people that put forth these proposals and rules do so to really uphold the integrity, the safety, they really care about the players and the game and they do so with the utmost respect for the game.

“So, I don’t think most people harbor any ill will. With that being said, I do think the Eagles will probably run the Tush Push as often as they can today. They do that against everybody though. So, it won’t be too different.”

» READ MORE: Eagles-Packers: Latest on ESPN-YouTubeTV dispute, Jason Kelce’s serious turn, and more

In the Packers official proposal to ban the play, they mentioned player safety and pace of the play as the reasons behind the desired rule change. However, an NFL study showed there were no injuries from the play in 2024. Now, 10 weeks into the season there’s been a new concern regarding the Tush Push.

“Well, the big thing in the offseason is some of the doctors came out and said that there were some safety concerns that they have with the play,” Kelce said. “Now, there really isn’t a lot of data to support that. It’s more conjecture from medical personnel. But this year there’s been some new things that have been making the rounds in the media as far as officiating is concerned.

“There’s been a lot of false starts that people are making noise about. I find it very convenient that they tend to only slow down the Eagles’ Tush Push and not the other teams’ Tush Pushes.”

Two weeks into the season, the Tush Push was already the topic of discussion. They ran the play seven times, converting for four first downs and a touchdown in their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, slow-motions clips circulating on social media that appeared to show members of the Eagles offensive line moving before the ball was snapped stirred up new controversy, and even angered Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Kelce understands the complaint, but doesn’t think the recent officiating issues are exclusive to the Tush Push.

“Listen, if they can’t officiate the play properly that would also be a good reason to ban any play in the NFL,” Kelce said. “So, my one caveat to the pushing or to the false starting is that really it doesn’t have anything to do with the push. Eagles are still going to do the same thing if they run a regular quarterback sneak. So, I don’t know that removing the push alleviates that concern that fans have or that the NFL does.”

» READ MORE: The Packers tried to ban the Eagles’ Tush Push — and failed. Now they could face its wrath. ‘It is what it is.’

Regarding the outcome of Monday’s game, Kelce has a prediction.

“Listen, these are two of the best teams in the NFC and I think that both of them will be in high contention for taking the NFC,” Kelce said. “I do think the Eagles will win coming off a bye with a lot of energy. But, Green Bay is going to be very fired up after Carolina last week. It’s going to be an awesome game. I can’t wait to watch it and Lambeau is going to be rocking, I know that.”