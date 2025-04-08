Jason Kelce and Jay Wright are both nominated for 2025 Sports Emmys — in the same category

Two Philadelphia sports icons will battle it out for the same award next month — but not for anything they did on the playing field or sidelines as a coach. Jason Kelce and Jay Wright have been nominated for the Sports Emmy award for outstanding personality/emerging on-air talent, alongside Ryan Fitzpatrick, Nick Saban, and Richard Sherman.

Kelce, the former Eagles center, was nominated for his work on ESPN and ABC. He already was winning awards alongside his brother, Travis, for their New Heights podcast, and made even more of a name for himself after his retirement. Kelce swapped out his football helmet for a microphone headset and made his analyst debut on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown in the fall. The future Hall of Famer then continued to evolve as an on-air personality with the arrival of his new late-night show, They Call It Late Night, which airs weekly on ESPN and is filmed in Philadelphia.

And this isn’t the first time Kelce’s name had been mentioned alongside a Sports Emmy. The popular documentary Kelce, which followed the center’s career during the Eagles’ 2022 Super Bowl run, earned two Sports Emmy nominations for outstanding long documentary and outstanding editing.

Meanwhile, this will be a first for Wright, the former Villanova coach. Wright was nominated for his work as an analyst on CBS and TNT. After 21 seasons with Villanova — which included two national championships and four Final Four appearances — Wright joined CBS as a studio and game analyst for college basketball and has been appearing more often over the past three years. Wright was a staple of the coverage throughout this year’s NCAA Tournament, including as part of CBS’s in-arena studio crew for the Final Four.

The 2025 Sports Emmy Awards ceremony is on May 20.