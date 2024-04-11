Jason Kelce documentary nominated for two Sports Emmy Awards

The popular documentary Kelce, which followed beloved Eagles center Jason Kelce during the team’s Super Bowl run in the 2022 season, has earned two Sports Emmy nominations for outstanding long documentary and outstanding editing. Directed and produced by Philly filmmakers Don Argott and Sheena Joyce, the film became one of the most-watched documentaries on Prime Video after its release last fall.

Kelce approached Argott and Joyce to capture what he initially thought would be his final season. Instead, the Eagles headed to the postseason resulting in the historic sibling faceoff between Kelce and his brother Travis (also known as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend). While it didn’t have a surprise ending, the documentary provided a personal look at Kelce’s family — including his wife, Kylie, who was 38 weeks pregnant at Super Bowl LVII — and the athlete’s difficult contemplation over his imminent retirement.

When Kelce planned his retirement announcement in March, he called up the filmmakers again. They captured him on the tearful day and empathized with his emotional farewell. “When he called us … all I could do was congratulate him, because I know what a difficult decision it was to come to, and how heartbreaking it is to put a period at the end of that sentence,” Joyce told The Inquirer last month. They, too, were sad to see him go but there was some joy. Argott and Joyce joined Kelce the day before the announcement, when he did something remarkably on-brand: jump onto a flaming table after losing a bet.

The directors don’t yet know where the footage will end up, but for now they are continuing to follow Kelce in the midst of this transition. “In a way, we’ve kind of been making the Jason Kelce retirement documentary all along. I don’t know where we’re all going to end up with this [footage] but we’re honored, and really feel privileged to be included in his life like this,” said Joyce, a lifelong Eagles fan from Delaware County.

Beyond the field, Kelce is keeping up the New Heights podcast with Travis and the future may see him commentating, coaching, or possibly farming.

The 45th Sports Emmy Awards ceremony will be on May 21 at New York’s Lincoln Center.