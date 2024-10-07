Jason Kelce learns new party tricks and hands out beer at Chiefs tailgates before “Monday Night Countdown”

It’s an Eagles bye week but that’s not stopping former Eagles center Jason Kelce from hitting up some tailgates and learning a few party tricks. Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints Monday night matchup — and his spot on Monday Night Countdown — Kelce celebrated with Kansas City fans in the tailgating lots.

He made the announcement on social media several hours before the game, asking for any advice from locals about the tailgating scene.

Kelce was soon spotted entering Chiefs Kingdom sporting an Abner Haynes jersey. Haynes was a Chiefs running back whose No. 28 jersey is now retired by the team.

Of course, Kelce was seen handing out Garage Beer — an Ohio-based beer company of which the Kelce brothers are majority owners.

The Monday Night Countdown host even learned a few party tricks from fans. A fan dressed in Chiefs overalls and an 87 Swifties jersey introduced Kelce to a new way of drinking beer — sticking the can to the palm of his hand. Not sure why that’s necessary, but let’s just say Kelce seemed very excited.

From party tricks, and “signing vans for food,” to eating jambalaya and welcoming new Chiefs fans — here’s a full recap of Kelce tailgating with Chiefs Kingdom.

But it didn’t stop with the tailgates. On the Monday Night Countdown set, Kelce signed a prosthetic leg. That’s likely at the top of his list for the craziest things Kelce has signed.