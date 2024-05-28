After criticizing Harrison Butker, Jason Kelce defends Kylie Kelce from commenters calling her a ‘homemaker’

Jason Kelce is fighting back on X after an online troll called Kylie Kelce a “homemaker whose home is a mess.”

After his statement on Friday’s episode of New Heights criticizing Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College, the commenter called Jason a hypocrite, since his own wife was a “homemaker,” according to the poster. Jason disagreed.

“I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife,” Jason wrote. “I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first.

“We both raise our kids, we both work, we both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks. She also makes a mean sandwich. If being a homemaker, works for some, and that’s what they want, then hell yea, that’s awesome, more power to you. I want to be clear, I’m not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic.”

On New Heights on Friday, Jason and Travis each walked the line in discussing Butker’s speech, noting that they did not agree with much of what he said but supporting him as Travis’ friend and teammate. Jason said Kylie, who gave her own commencement speech at a Catholic university — Cabrini University — the same week, disagreed with much of the speech.

“My wife, she was I think a little bit frustrated with some of the comments,” Jason said on the show. “Initially I said, ‘Listen, you’re going to need to go back in the kitchen and make me a sandwich, I’m listening to the game right now.’

“Make no mistake about it, a lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with. But, he’s giving a commencement speech at a Catholic university, and, shocker, it ended up being a very religious and Catholic speech.”

Jason and Kylie have three daughters, and he pointed to them in his response.

“I’ve had so many people ask me, ‘What would you do if your daughters had to sit there and listen to somebody tell them after they just earned a degree that they should just go to align to be homemakers?’” Jason said on the podcast. “And I would say if my daughters listen to anybody tell them what to do, that they should be homemakers, then I failed as a dad.”