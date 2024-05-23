Jason Kelce rapped Salt-N-Pepa’s ‘Push It’ and read a Mummers poem on ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ last night

It really does feel like the world revolves around Jason Kelce these days, doesn’t it? He’s going to be an ESPN analyst, murals are popping up in his honor, and he’s got the number one sports podcast in the nation — it’s a good time to be Jason. Wednesday, the retired Eagle made his latest TV cameo, an appearance on the finals of Jeopardy! Masters, reading a category called “The World Revolves Around Jason Kelce” in a series of prerecorded videos.

“I’m Jason Kelce,” the longtime Eagles center said in his intro. “Contestants, you studied up on geology and theology, but did you learn your Kelce-ology? We’ll find out as I read clues.”

But this was Jeopardy! Masters — featuring true trivia fiends and some of Jeopardy’s best players ever, including record-holder James Holzhauer. This was not going to be your average Kelce trivia session.

Kelce’s first clue was about a deceased French king from Burgundy — “It’s great to be a girl dad, but not for a medieval king,” Jason, who has three daughters, said in the clue. Another referenced a fellow University of Cincinnati student, Abraham Lincoln’s treasury secretary Salmon P. Chase. He even shared a poem from the Mummers, who also were an answer in the category.

“‘Here we stand before your door / as we stood the year before / Give us whiskey, give us gin / open the door and let us in’ is a poem from this group, a Philly tradition,” Kelce said. “I dressed as one at our Super Bowl victory parade.”

But Kelce’s best (or at least his funniest) clue? His attempt at giving a deadpan interpretation of “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa for an answer about the group that included a reference to the Eagles’ secret weapon on offense: the Tush Push.

”I was a key part of our quarterback sneak known as the Tush Push,” said Kelce. “So I always smile knowingly when I hear their song, ‘Ah, push it; push it good. Ah, push it; push it real good.’”

For the last clue in the category, Kelce joked about being a finalist for People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

“In 2023, along with yours truly, Pedro Pascal and Usher were finalists for this honor from People Magazine,” Kelce said. “Patrick Dempsey won, but this ain’t over, McDreamy.”

The category was part of the first round of the Jeopardy Masters final, but we won’t spoil the results in case you have saved for later . Could Kelce appear as part of next year’s Celebrity Jeopardy? He’s got a lot more free time now …