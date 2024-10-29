Jason Kelce looked like a ‘snack’ on ‘Monday Night Countdown,’ according to Scott Van Pelt

Jason Kelce was back on Monday Night Countdown in Pittsburgh, and he once again came dressed to impress. This week, Kelce wore a cap reminiscent of Peaky Blinders with his suit, and it had cohost Scott Van Pelt saying he looked like a “snack.”

One fan wore a sweatshirt that read, “I’m just here for Jason Kelce and snacks.” Same, girl. Why else would you voluntarily watch the New York Giants?

Kelce also waved one of the Steelers’ rally towels, the iconic Terrible Towel, while sitting at the Monday Night Countdown desk.

Once the game started, Kelce and the team were faced with an overturned touchdown catch controversy, as George Pickens failed to get both feet down on his catch, but did manage to get the same foot down twice before leaving the end zone.

“One foot down and a hand, one foot down and an elbow — but if you get the same foot down twice [it’s not?]” Kelce said. “I think everybody at home would agree it looks like a catch, but not technically. By this logic, you can catch the ball and hop on one leg for 15 steps and it’s not a catch.”

The NFL also announced that ESPN will air a Simpsons alt-cast of the upcoming Dec. 9 Monday Night Football game, with players and media, including the Mannings and Stephen A. Smith, appearing in Simpson-form. I’m begging them for Simpson Jason Kelce. The people need it.

Next week’s Monday Night Countdown is sure to be one of the best yet (although nothing will top his return to Lincoln Financial Field), with Kelce headed back to Kansas City for the second time this season, this time for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs’ matchup against the Bucs.