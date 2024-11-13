Jason Kelce will perform a surprise concert with Mt. Joy to promote the new Eagles Christmas album

Jason Kelce is topping the charts once again — this time with Stevie Nicks for A Philly Special Christmas Party.

Kelce, the self-declared new “Queen of Christmas,” topped the iTunes Holiday charts after the release of “Maybe This Christmas,” beating Mariah Carey’s classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

But not to be topped by Carey, who will take her Christmas Time Tour to the Wells Fargo Center this December, Kelce is putting on a surprise concert of his own with Mt. Joy on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field to promote the album, which raises money for local charities.

“I don’t know if this is the right thing to do, the Eagles are about to play like, the most important game of the year,” Kelce announced on New Heights. “They’re playing the Washington Commanders and me and Mt. Joy are going to go in there, before the game kicks off, and perform a Christmas song, because we want to help raise money for the album.”

The Philly Specials’ single with Mt. Joy releases on Friday.

» READ MORE: Every 2024 Eagles Christmas Album song reviewed, as they come out

This won’t be Kelce’s first time on stage with Mt. Joy — he led their crowd in a rendition of “Fly, Eagles, Fly” in July 2023. Sixers coach Nick Nurse is also a fan of the band, which was founded by a pair of Conestoga High School graduates, and appeared on stage with them in September.

“We initially were like, ‘We’re just gonna do something in the parking lot.’ It’ll be fun, just to get it on video, to help promote it,” Kelce said. “Somehow it’s turned into, we’re full-on going to have a stage at the Linc, and we’re just going to be performing the song right before the most important game of the Eagles’ season takes place.”

The Eagles confirmed that the concert will start at 6:30 p.m. on the Pepsi Plaza stage behind the Miller Lite Fieldhouse.

A Philly Special Christmas Party will be released in full on Nov. 22.