Move over Mariah Carey, Jason Kelce and Stevie Nicks have topped the iTunes holiday songs chart

Jason Kelce and Stevie Nicks are sleighing Mariah Carey.

The third Eagles Christmas album, A Philly Special Christmas Party, is not due out until Nov. 22. But a new song is being released every Friday this month, starting with “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights),” a duet between Jason and Travis Kelce, and now “Maybe This Christmas,” which pairs off Jason Kelce with Stevie Nicks, which came out last week.

And now, the Kelce-Nicks duet, which is a cover of a warm hearted hopeful song by Canadian singer Ron Sexsmith, has gone straight to the top of the iTunes holiday songs chart. The Philly Specials also have a second song in the Top Ten with “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)” at number eight.

To reach that summit, “Maybe This Christmas” had to knock Carey’s “All I ant For Christmas Is You” out of the top spot. This year, Carey is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of the seasonably ubiquitous song, which came out on her Merry Christmas album in 1994. Her Christmas Time tour comes to the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 3.

In the current iTunes chart, Kelce and Nicks’ “Maybe This Christmas,” sits at number one, with Carey one spot behind. Cher and Kelly Clarkson’s “DJ Play A Christmas Song” is at number three.

Sales of A Philly Special Christmas Party, which can be ordered at phillyspecialchristmas.com, raises money to support Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Holiday Toy Drive, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Snowflake Station, and 87 and Running Foundation.