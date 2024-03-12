Jason Kelce’s iconic Mummers hat is being discontinued. You have until April 30 to buy one.

Jason Kelce isn’t the only Philly icon retiring in 2024.

Ridley-based costume designer James May is discontinuing replicas of Kelce’s iconic “championship hat” on April 30.

May — who has been designing costumes for Mummers brigades for over 50 years — created the sequined, feathered, and shamrocked green-and-gold hat for the Avalon String Band in 2012. Kelce wore it six years later at the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl victory parade after shopping the string band’s archives.

Kelce’s hat, shoulder-padded green jacket, and profanity-laden underdog speech on the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps have since gone down in both Philly and NFL history. Immediately after, May started receiving requests for replicas.

The 82-year-old costumer designer came out of retirement in 2018 to keep up with the demand, and estimates he’s made between 4,000 and 5,000 hats — some of which have been signed by Kelce himself.

“Now that Jason has retired, it’s time for me to retire, too,” said May, who has been churning out wedding dresses and Mummers regalia from his studio on MacDade Boulevard since the 1970s.

This go around, the replica championship hats will cost $100, with all of the proceeds going to either the Wounded Warrior Project, Mummers Against Cancer, or both — buyer’s choice. The concept is similar to another fundraiser May ran ahead of Super Bowl LVII in 2023, when he used a limited run of hats to raise $20,000 for Mummers Against Cancer.

May said each hat takes between three and four hours to complete, depending on which family member chips in to help. The hats are embroidered and assembled before being lined, stuffed with batting, and adorned with a shamrock, streamers, pom poms, and a pair of green and gold feathers. (The latter are plucked from the tail of a rooster and can cost $400 per pound, said May).

May has sent hats “as far away as Mexico,” but he’s also gained a repeat customer in Kelce himself. The future Hall-of-Famer asked May to make a hat for his youngest daughter, Bennett. Always generous, May also threw in hats for Kelce’s older daughters Wyatt and Elliotte.

“When Jason got them, he said, ‘I can tell Jimmy May made these,’” May recalled, as phones in his studio rang off the hook.

May had sold 50 hats within a day of announcing his retirement Monday, and has around 275 left. He plans to make as many as people can buy until April 30 rolls around.

May got his start as a wedding dress designer making gowns for the likes of former Eagles cheerleader and Chickies and Pete’s cofounder Henrietta Ciarrocchi, but he was better known for spending decades as the go-to Mummers costumer — well, until the hat happened.

“You made beautiful wedding gowns for 50 years, but a guy gets on a bicycle and rides up Broad Street with a costume on, and now you’re kind of famous,” May said his wife Mary Lou likes to joke.

May started designing for Mummers brigades in 1971 as a way to stop laying off his staff during the wedding slow season. He can recall the first design he ever made: a brocade and royal blue velvet bell-bottomed number for Duffy String Band.

“The band hadn’t finished better than 15th,” said May. The year he designed those costumes, they placed fourth, he said. “It was a big deal.”

Soon after, others were coming to him for the signature “Jimmy May sway.” At his peak, May made around 1,200 Mummers costumes per season.

May first designed what would become the “championship hat” for the Avalon Spring Band in the mid-2010s, when the brigade had an Irish theme. Kelce ended up pairing the hat with a jacket from a different commission — another May original — because it was the only one that would fit him, or so the story goes.

Kelce later wore the get-up to play saxophone with the Avalon String Band. Right now, however, it’s likely “sitting in a trash bag in [his] basement,” according to an April 2023 episode of New Heights.

May said his relationship with Kelce is what converted him into an Eagles fan: “I never paid much mind to football …now, I wouldn’t miss a game.”

But will he keep watching now that Kelce has retired?

“I believe I will, so long as they do well,” May said.