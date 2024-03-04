Jason Kelce’s most iconic off-field moments: Chugging beers, competing at Wing Bowl, posing nude, and more

Jason Kelce announced his retirement on Monday, making official what had been speculation since the Eagles season ended in January. Kelce is a Philadelphia icon as much for his play on the field as he is for who he is off it, and no moment exemplifies that more than his 2018 Super Bowl parade speech.

Donning an elaborate Mummer’s costume, Kelce showed Philadelphia that he understands the fan base in a way few ever have. After going player by player through the roster to talk about the obstacles the underdogs Birds overcame, Kelce turned his focus to the fans.

“Any of you know who the biggest underdog is? It’s y’all, Philadelphia,” Kelce said.” For 52 years, y’all have been waiting for this. You want to talk about an underdog? You want to talk about a hungry dog? For 52 years you’ve been starved of this championship.”

Fans immediately called Kelce’s speech the greatest parade speech ever, but it’s just one of many special Kelce moments from his time with the Eagles.

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of some more of Kelce’s most iconic off-field moments over his 13 years in Philly:

In 2014, Kelce competed in the since-retired Wing Bowl, becoming the first active Philly athlete to compete. He ate 65 wings, but unfortunately for Kelce, that was nowhere near enough to win the event.

Before Kelce’s iconic speech at the Super Bowl parade, there was an interview with 6ABC. An enthusiastic — and not safe for work — “No one likes us” chant broke out, and Kelce joined in, and 6ABC couldn’t cut away quickly enough, leaving the profane language on live TV for just a moment.

In 2018, Kelce reprised his mummer’s costume for the Mummers’ Mardi Gras parade in Manayunk, where he also played the saxophone.

Speaking of the saxophone...

Kelce played the saxophone with the Philadelphia Orchestra during a special showing of the Eagles’ championship documentary, leading them in a round of “Fly, Eagles, Fly.”

After the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia made its own two-part episode honoring the big game — with a cameo from Kelce and then-teammate Beau Allen.

Kelce participated in ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue in 2019 alongside other members of the Birds’ offensive line at the time.

“I thought it was a fun experience to show the bodies of maybe the lesser-known athletes who aren’t 4% body fat,” Kelce told Mike Sielski. “I think it’s a unique breed of athlete on the offensive line. We’re built differently than a lot of other major athletes.”

Before the Kelce brothers played each other in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs beat the 49ers for Travis Kelce’s first Super Bowl win. An emotional Jason crashed Travis’ postgame interview and gave his brother a big hug.

Kelce understands what it takes to succeed as an athlete in Philadelphia more than almost anyone else. He gave formerly embattled Sixers star Ben Simmons some advice in 2021 — before he was traded for James Harden.

“Everybody can b — and complain about how tough this city is to play in,” Kelce said. “Just play better, man. This city will love you.”

In 2022, Darius Slay dubbed A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins the three Batmen of the Eagles’ roster — Swole Batman, Skinny Batman, and Fast Batman, respectively. Kelce said on New Heights that he was the fourth — Fat Batman.

Jason Kelce dresses as Sean Astin from 50 First Dates

Kelce is famous for wearing flip flops to games, regardless of the weather. But for this game in 2022, he switched it up and put together a perfect recreation of an iconic movie outfit.

Kelce raised money for the Eagles’ Autism Foundation by guest bartending at the Ocean Drive in 2022 and made his return in 2023, bringing a number of Eagles with him and beating a WIP host in a drinking contest.

In the summer, Kelce popped up at a Union game, almost broke the drum mallet, and rallied the crowd. He brought the same energy to the Bank during the Phillies’ playoff runs.

Kelce released his Prime Video documentary, Kelce, in September, and showed up to the premiere in shorts and flip flops because he had forgotten to pack his jeans.

Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata recorded A Philly Special Christmas in 2022, and it was a massive success, leading to a follow-up album in 2023 that raised more than $3 million for charity. He and Travis even got to the top of the iTunes charts with “Fairytale of Philadelphia.”

Speaking of singing, Kelce sang “The Star Spangled Banner” before a 2022 Sixers game against the Nuggets to raise money for charity.

During Travis and the Chiefs’ playoff game in Buffalo in January, Kelce showed up at a Bills tailgate and took a shot out of a bowling ball, jumped out of the suite while shirtless, helped a girl meet Taylor Swift, and overall looked like he was having the time of his life.

Kelce celebrated Travis’ Super Bowl win in Las Vegas in a big way. He met Ice Spice and became a meme, and picked up a luchador mask and partied in the DJ booth at the after party.

Kelce’s impact was felt on the field as a football player, but what made him an Eagles legend was his connection to the community. Even as he weighed retirement, Kelce was still showing up, including a recent surprise appearance at the Mike’s Seafood Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism in Sea Isle City, where he has a second home.

Jason Kelce’s retirement speech

Kelce’s last off-field act took place at the NovaCare Complex on Monday, when the veteran announced his retirement in a speech that covered his entire career.