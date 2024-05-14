There’s a new Jason Kelce mural at the Havertown Dunkin’ Donuts

The Havertown Dunkin’ Donuts is the latest local business to pay tribute to Jason Kelce — this time with a new mural.

The West Chester Pike Dunkin’ location officially unveiled their mural of Kelce on Monday in honor of his retirement after 13 seasons with the Eagles. Dunkin’ collaborated with local muralist Jimmy McMenamin, known professionally as Glossblack, who’s done work for the Sixers, Eagles, and Union, among others, to create a piece of artwork to honor Kelce at his local Dunkin’.

The piece uses Eagles and Dunkin’ colors alongside a black and white painting of Kelce and reads “Thank You Jason!” at the top. The words “Champions,” “Underdog,” “Hungry Dogs Run Faster,” and “Super Bowl” are also subtly incorporated into the piece, plus a few Dunkin’ signature details, like the sprinkles.

Swoop and a few Eagles cheerleaders were on hand to celebrate the unveiling, but Kelce himself was not present.

In addition to the mural, Dunkin’ donated $13,000 to Kelce’s (Be)Philly Foundation, which supports students in Philadelphia public schools. Since his retirement, Kelce has raised over $100,000 through both independent donors and from businesses like Dunkin’ and Campbell’s for his foundation and the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The mural can be found outside at the Dunkin’ at 901 West Chester Pike in Havertown.