Jake Elliott says Jason Kelce has been in the Eagles facility ‘almost every day’

With the NFL draft over, focus turns to upcoming OTA sessions and summer training camp. The Eagles lost two of their longest tenured players and best leaders on each side of the ball in center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

It’s been 13 years since the Birds got ready for a season without either of those two, but even though they’ve retired, they’re not far away.

In an interview with the NFL Network, kicker Jake Elliott said he expected both former captains to be major presences for the Eagles in 2024 even off the team — and that Kelce was already around.

“Those guys aren’t going to be far. I know (Kelce) has been in the building almost every day already,” Elliott said. “They’re always going to be a big part of our organization.”

But even though Kelce is still around the Eagles, Elliott said he hadn’t made the pitch for him to unretire next season.

“That’s not my deal, you can talk to Jason about that,” Elliott said.’

Kelce still lives in the Philadelphia area and is involved with the Eagles community off the field. He’s returning to Sea Isle City this summer to guest bartend at Ocean Drive to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. He and Cox returning to the Linc in 2024 to support would certainly get massive cheers. See you in September?