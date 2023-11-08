Eagles’ Jason Kelce to appear on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football this week

It may be the Eagles’ bye week but at least one Eagle will be working in football this week. All-Pro center Jason Kelce revealed on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast that he will be part of Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast from Chicago for Bears-Panthers.

Kelce said he “can’t wait” to serve as a guest analyst alongside host Charissa Thompson, and former NFL players Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez, and Andrew Whitworth. The Eagles star joked that “typically you go to warm places in the bye, we’re going to go Chicago, a little bit different.”

Of course, Amazon produced the well-received documentary, “Kelce,” which followed Jason and his family last season as he pondered retirement during the Eagles’ run to Super Bowl LVII. Kelce said during those conversations with Amazon they discussed him potentially hanging out for a broadcast down the road.

It’s been a big week of the field for Kelce, who on Tuesday was named one of People magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive.”