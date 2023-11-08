Jason Kelce named one of People’s 2023 Sexiest Men Alive

Election results were posted Tuesday night — and we’re not talking about mayoral or municipal winners.

Jason Kelce is one of the Sexiest Men Alive according to People magazine’s annual power rankings.

People announced the Philadelphia Eagles center is joining the likes of Pedro Pascal, Usher, Lenny Kravitz, and Timothée Chalamet in a sneak peek on its website.

Actor Patrick Dempsey is this year’s ultimate Sexiest Man Alive, while Kelce and the others make the top list.

Notably, Kelce’s brother Travis — the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and new love interest to Taylor Swift — was relegated to People’s Reader’s Choice edition, where he was named voters’ Sexiest Athlete.

The sibling rivalry continues.

The Inquirer reached out to Jason Kelce’s team and People Magazine for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.