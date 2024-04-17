Jason Kelce was ‘really obsessed’ with how his biceps looked at WrestleMania

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson formed a formidable tag team on the Eagles’ offensive line — and in the ring at WrestleMania 40.

The two hopped in to give Rey Mysterio an assist during the event at the Linc, to the delight of fans across Philadelphia, and Kelce himself, who said on New Heights that he was a longtime fan of Mysterio, ever since he and Travis played as Mysterio in an early WWE Nintendo game.

“Rey, he was the most fun to play with, because he could do all the different acrobatics and finishing moves, it was awesome,” Jason said on the podcast.

“God, it just took me back to all those [expletive] sleepovers when we were 10 years old,” Travis said.

Johnson told Pat McAfee just after their appearance at WrestleMania that he lost 15 pounds to get in shape for the event because they “had to take our shirts off — it’d look better.” But Jason was a bit more hesitant, even though he’s been pictured shirtless numerous times since the end of the Eagles’ season.

“At one point, Lane wanted to take his shirt off,” Jason said. “He’s like, ‘Do you want to take your shirt off?’ So then I ripped my shirt off, like the Hulkster. I was trying to keep my shirt on because I’m really developing this — I feel like I’m stealing Bert Kreischer’s bit. I don’t want to steal your bit Bert, but feel like this was an acceptable time to have that shirt off.”

Jason spent the week leading up to WrestleMania training his wrestling moves at the Monster Factory, but he also made sure to get into shape ahead of the event.

“We were using a lot of bands, and Kylie kept making fun of me because I was really obsessed with how my biceps looked,” said Jason, who rocked a cutoff tank top with jeans and Timberland boots in the ring.

WrestleMania 40 was huge for so many reasons, but most notably because of The Rock’s return to the event for the first time since 2016.

“I’ve met him before actually,” Jason said. “He came to the Eagles facilities, to train him before one of the WWE events earlier in my career. He probably doesn’t remember that, but I remember it, because I think everybody remembers when you meet The Rock for the first time. It was awesome to see him again, obviously under different pretenses this time, and I’m just happy he’s back involved with WWE in a very meaningful way.

“He’s been such an explosive personality for the wrestling world, and obviously he’s gone on to, I don’t want to say bigger and better things, but I mean to become the superstar he is outside of the wrestling world. I think selfishly, everybody in the wrestling community is happy to see The Rock back, even if he’s talking [expletive] to Jalen [Hurts]. Pissed off all of Philadelphia.”