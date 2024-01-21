Jason Kelce finally meets Taylor Swift, celebrates shirtless after tailgating will Bills fans

Jason Kelce went to Buffalo to support his brother, Travis, and the Chiefs in their playoff matchup against the Bills. And, yes, he finally met Taylor Swift.

Kelce hinted on Wednesday after the Eagles were eliminated by the Bucs that he might attend Sunday’s game.

“I don’t know, that’s one of the beautiful things about the offseason, it’s unscheduled,” Kelce said. “So, you know, obviously my brother’s still in the playoffs. I don’t get to watch him play very often, maybe I’ll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week.”

Before getting into Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Kelce, always a man of the people, joined a Bills tailgate outside the stadium. He didn’t jump onto a flaming folding table or into the infamous pit, but he did take a big drink out of what looks like a bowling ball before dropping it on the ground, to big cheers from the Bills fans in the crowd.

This just proves that everyone loves Jason Kelce — even when he’s rooting for the other team.

Kelce and his wife, Kylie, then made it into their suite with Taylor Swift and parents Donna and Ed Kelce. Travis’ relationship with Swift has been extensively covered and discussed, including on the Kelce podcast New Heights, and fans have been waiting to see Jason, Kylie, and Swift interact.

After Travis caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter, Jason was pumped. He celebrated shirtless with a beer in the suite in 22-degree weather as the Chiefs took a 13-10 lead.

But that wasn’t enough for the older Kelce brother, who then jumped out of the suite and into the crowd to have a beer with some fans.

Swifties have fallen in love with Jason this season after her relationship with Travis became official in September. Rumors of Kelce’s retirement led some to make fan edits celebrating his career to Swift’s songs.

Jason has yet to confirm if he will retire, choosing to leave the question unanswered at locker clean-out and on the New Heights podcast Wednesday, but Travis said Friday that he thinks Jason’s “still got some football left” in him.

Whatever he decides, it seems like he’s already enjoying the offseason.