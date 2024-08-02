It’s like Christmas time in August.

Or actually, “Christmas Time.” That’s the name of the 2024 iteration of Mariah Carey’s annual holiday tour to celebrate the seasonal omnipresence of her modern holiday music standard, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

This is a special year in the annals of Carey’s jingle-all-the-way world domination, because it’s the 30th anniversary of Carey’s 1994 Merry Christmas album, in which “All I Want,” which was written by Carey with Walter Afanasieff, was originally included.

The “Christmas Time” tour follows an expansive definition of the season, kicking off in California in early November, well before thanksgiving, before arriving at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Dec. 3.

Last December, Carey played the Wells Fargo on her “Merry Christmas One And All Tour,” and put on a 90-minute show that mixed in Christmas carols like “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and holiday standards such as “Silent Night” and “Joy To The World.”

The show featured her daughter Monroe Cannon and longtime back up singer Trey Lorenz, and included a medley of Carey hits like “Hero” and “Emotions,” all of which built up to a big finish with “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

She missed the opportunity, though, to bring the Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson up on stage after the trio covered the song on their A Philly Special Christmas Special album. Maybe that’ll happen this year. The now retired Kelce should be available.

A Verizon presale begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at verizon.com. General on sale date is Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.