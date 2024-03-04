Our best Jason Kelce stories; Eagles players discuss his legacy, his career by the numbers, and more
The legendary Eagles center is expected to address his future at a 1 p.m. press conference.
It feels like Eagles fans have been waiting some time for a decision on the future of Jason Kelce — perhaps because it’s almost been two months since the Birds’ season abruptly came to an end in the wild-card round and Kelce was seen being emotional on the sideline and hinted to his teammates that the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be his final game.
On Monday afternoon, we finally got resolution as the longtime Eagles center announced his retirement during a press conference at the NovaCare Complex.
In January when Kelce first hinted that this past season would be his last, we produced a ton of great content on the legendary Eagle. Here are some highlights ... with much more expected throughout the day.
Why would Kelce retire?
If you watched the Kelce documentary on Amazon, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Kelce has been considering retirement. He talked openly in that documentary about the 2022 Super Bowl season — the one chronicled in the documentary — as possibly being his last, before ultimately deciding to return for another season.
The season ended horribly for the Birds, with them losing six of their last seven games, including blowout defeats in three straight, including in the playoffs, to end their season. But that wasn’t the only reason Kelce was considering hanging it up.
As Marcus Hayes wrote in the immediate aftermath of the season, Kelce said it was “Wednesdays” — which to football players are like our Mondays — that were wearing on him more than anything else.
But as Hayes went on to write, he believes it’s more than just a case of the Wednesdays that has Kelce ready to call it a career.
Who will replace Kelce?
That would be Cam Jurgens, who has been studying in Kelce’s shadow since his arrival. And Kelce thinks he’s the right man for the job. Here’s more from EJ Smith ...
Kelce’s impact as a mentor
While Kelce’s impact on the field is apparent, even at a position that normally doesn’t get a lot of recognition, it’s his impact in the locker room and the offensive line room where some of his biggest contributions can go unnoticed by outsiders.
Ahead of the Eagles’ playoff game against the Bucs, knowing it could potentially be Kelce’s last, EJ Smith spoke to some of the center’s teammates about his role as mentor. Sometimes, that involves getting your hands dirty — even at 36 years old.
Our best Kelce stories
There is no shortage of incredible Jason Kelce stories, including that one about him losing his shorts — and nearly drowning — in Lake Lanier. We rounded up a bunch that you can check out here, but here are two of our favorites.
What do Taylor Swift fans think of Jason Kelce?
One unexpected development in Kelce’s life over the last year is his newfound proximity to superstar Taylor Swift, who is dating Jason’s brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — maybe you’ve heard about this.
Not only did Swifties fall in love with Travis, but they also fell in love with his podcast cohost as well, so much so that they were down bad after the initial news of Kelce’s likely retirement broke.
As Emily Bloch wrote in January: “On X (formerly Twitter), a Swift fan account that goes by Del posted a dramatic fan-edit video that intertwines voice-overs from Jason about his career and photos of him atop Swift’s ‘Long Live.’ It’s been viewed more than 200,000 times.”
“OH MY GOD IM SOBBING HYSTERICALLY,” another Swift fan responded to the video. “I’m gonna become a whole different person tomorrow when I see Jason talking about last night and his retirement and him and Travis both emotional over it.”
And that’s just one of the many fan videos that started pouring in for Jason.
Kelce’s legacy
So what will Jason Kelce’s legacy with the Eagles be? Much will be written on that topic in the coming days — some of it has been written already — but who better to talk to about that than his teammates, the players who saw him work day in and day out, both on and off the field.
Here’s more from Olivia Reiner’s story out of the Eagles locker room following their season-ending loss in Tampa ...
Jalen Hurts: “He’s a legend in the city, really in the league. I don’t want to do a disservice to him and the things he’s been able to do and overcome. His journey to where he is now didn’t come easy. It’s been a long, long time coming for him. Every year since I’ve been here has been, ‘Do you want to come back?’ But he knows. He knows how much I love and appreciate him.”
Lane Johnson: “I love him,” Johnson said. “He’s one of my brothers. I never had a brother growing up. I was an only child. So these guys are my family. I love him. He’s one of the best centers to ever play the game. There are few guys who can do the things he can do on the football field athletically. I don’t think we’ll see another like him for a long time.”
Jordan Mailata: “He’s a true leader ‘til the final whistle. Being real positive. Trying to get the guys’ spirits up and get us going. He’s a true leader to the final whistle, and that’s why I love him. The guy taught me how to lead.”
Kelce’s career by the numbers
It’s hard to quantify an offensive lineman’s career by just numbers alone. Often, it’s a lack of numbers — few penalties, few sacks allowed — that is the mark of a truly great lineman. But when you’ve played as long and accomplished as much as Kelce, there are more than a few numbers that stand out. Here’s one of Olivia Reiner’s big numbers that defines Kelce’s career.
