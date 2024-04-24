Jason Kelce’s missing Super Bowl ring might have been stolen at ‘New Heights’ live taping

During the New Heights live show in Cincinnati, Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring in a kiddie pool filled with Skyline Chili — or so he thought.

On Wednesday’s episode of the podcast, Jason shared an update on the missing ring. His brother Travis joked with guest comedian Andrew Santino about Jason’s lack of care about his lost ring.

“He doesn’t give a [expletive] that he just lost his Super Bowl ring,” Travis said.

“I care,” Jason replied. “It’s not like I’m, like, happy I lost it.”

But Santino was stuck, like many fans, on the loss of the Super Bowl ring, asking how that could have possibly happened.

“That seems like such a hard thing to lose,” Santino said.

Then, Travis dropped the bomb.

“Dude, you don’t lose it. Somebody steals it.”

Jason didn’t fully confirm that the ring had been stolen, but said “we have some video evidence.”

The game involving Kelce’s Super Bowl ring invited fans to search for primarily replica rings in a pool filled with chili — but one of the rings was real. Unfortunately, no one produced the real one following an exhaustive search. During the previous New Heights episode, Jason speculated that his ring was still in the pool of chili, which was now in a landfill somewhere.

Jason said on last week’s episode that they went back the following day to sift through the chili to look for the ring, even using a metal detector to try to locate it, but to no avail.

Now, after further investigation, it appears the ring might not have been lost in a landfill after all.