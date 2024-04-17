Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring — for real this time — after putting it in a pool of chili

Jason Kelce has misplaced his Super Bowl ring a number of times since he first received it in 2018, a fact he revealed in last year’s Kelce documentary. But thanks to last week’s live New Heights show in Cincinnati, the recently retired Eagles center lost it again — possibly for good this time.

During the event, the Kelce brothers invited fans to search for Jason’s Super Bowl ring in a kiddie pool of Skyline Chili as part of the ‘Lombaby Games.’ Some of the rings in the pools were fake, but one was Jason’s real Super Bowl ring.

Of course, that’s the one that went missing.

“There was an unfortunate-ness, as you guys know. This game existed because I continuously lose my Super Bowl ring,” Jason said on this week’s weeks episode. “I don’t even know if [my brother] Travis still knows this, but I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event.”

The New Heights team looked through the chili pools once again the following day, even using a metal detector to try and find it, but still failed to locate the ring. Kelce said his theory is that the ring “got kicked out of the way, and it made its way out of the pool and was thrown away in some shape or form.”

“All of this stuff has been thrown away, so I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill, someplace in the Cincinnati Tri-State area,” Jason said.

Kelce is hoping to get it replaced, although he and Travis, who has a few Super Bowl rings of his own, were unsure that his insurance company would agree to pay for another one considering how he lost it.

“The Super Bowl ring is officially gone,” Jason, who was seen wearing his ring in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week back in February, said. “We’ve already put the insurance claim in, which I think the insurance company might have some things to say about whether they’re gonna do that.”

Despite the lost ring, the Kelce brothers said the live show in Cincinnati was “amazing,” and Jason mentioned the Linc would be a great place for the next live taping.