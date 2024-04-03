Jason Kelce bought a Tesla Cybertruck. Does that make him less cool?

Even after calling it a career, Jason Kelce remains one of the most popular athletes in Philly. So after a 13-year career, the former Eagles center bought himself a retirement gift — and not everyone is sure how to feel about it.

Philly Twitter was abuzz last week after reported sightings of Kelce in a Tesla Cybertruck. With the tinted windows, no one could tell for sure if it was him in the car, or just another bearded man in Delco.

Jason confirmed on New Heights on Wednesday that he does indeed own a Cybertruck, and his brother and podcast co-host Travis Kelce asked guest Arnold Schwarzenegger, who he called the “authority to all the cool [stuff] in the world,” about the truck.

Schwarzenegger said he preferred the old style of truck, like his older Hummers. Travis also owns a Hummer, he said, and the two mentioned how much better cars used to be back in the day. But, ever the politician, Schwarzenegger said one of his trucks is electric, and he could see the appeal of the electric truck.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce appearing at WrestleMania 40? It sure looks that way.

“It just takes off; it’s crazy,” Jason agreed about his new truck. But he quickly defended himself and referenced his other, older truck. “I also have an old Chevy Silverado from 1987, an old square-body Chevy. I love a square-body Chevy.”

The Cybertruck is one of the most controversial new cars on the market, mostly thanks to its … unique design. The stainless steel, triangular truck is designed to look like “the future,” according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It’s also supposed to be much safer and better for the environment. But many think the car just looks ugly. It certainly doesn’t look like anything else on the road.

Musk himself is also a lightning rod for controversy, especially since he took over Twitter (now called X) in 2022, leading many to dislike the car just because of him. But others say they love the car for its durability.

The most impressive part might be the fact that Kelce was able to get his hands on one, as there’s still a wait-list to get the truck, which ranges in price from around $80,000-$100,000.

So if you see one around, it might just be Kelce’s.