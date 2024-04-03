Jason Kelce appearing at WrestleMania 40? It sure looks that way.

WrestleMania 40 is coming to Philadelphia, and Jason Kelce might be making a grand return to Lincoln Financial Field for the festivities.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com first reported that WWE was in talks with Kelce to make an appearance at wrestling’s biggest event, and all signs point to the recently retired Eagles center showing up at some point during the weekend.

The Kelce brothers are both longtime wrestling fans, and Jason even celebrated in a luchador mask after Travis’ Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

“I got power-bombed through my living room floor as a kid,” Travis said before the Super Bowl. “We broke the wooden floor, and then we just slid the couch over it so our parents wouldn’t know. My mom was vacuuming like two weeks later and figured it out. Sure enough, we got in trouble for it.

“Growing up in the ‘90s, as a boy, I feel like you had no choice but to emulate wrestlers on the playground, at recess, and in the living room.”

» READ MORE: Charlie Manuel's meeting with Dusty Rhodes, Joel Embiid's 'obscene' fine, and Jason Kelce's speech: Wrestling fans are everywhere

Soon, at least one of the Kelce brothers could be living out that dream in real life.

The specific date and details of a possible Kelce appearance are unknown. WrestleMania stretches over two days, Saturday and Sunday, and Kelce could appear either day.

Kelce would hardly be the first athlete to take part in WrestleMania. Celebrities frequently make special appearances at the event, including athletes like Shaquille O’Neal, who appeared in the ring at WrestleMania in 2016, and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who was involved in last year’s event. Rappers Meek Mill and Lil Wayne already confirmed they would be in attendance at the event, and now Kelce looks poised to make an appearance as well.

And if Kelce is in attendance, it probably won’t be as a spectator.

Mike Mizanin, better known as WWE superstar The Miz, told TMZ in March that he hoped to get the Kelce brothers involved with the event.

“I don’t know, the way I look at it is more of a fan of the Kelces,” he said. “I’ve played golf with Travis, what an incredible human being. Even when we were golfing, I was like, ‘When are you coming to WWE? When are you coming to WrestleMania?’ With Jason, I’ve never met him … that guy has played for Philadelphia; it seems like a home run to me. Who knows? He has retired, he might just want to relax and chill out. Or, he’d like to come to [WrestleMania].”

» READ MORE: Mike Chioda was one of WWE’s all-time refs. First, he had to score booze for Andre the Giant in Wildwood.

And according to The Miz, if Kelce does make an appearance, which it sounds like is going to happen, the 36-year-old has “all the tools” to get in the ring and mix it up with the pros.

“He could be very dangerous in a WWE ring — not only with just the athleticism and the part of the wrestling, which I think he can absolutely do,” he told TMZ. “I watched him jump up at a Bills game from, like, down [in the crowd] and jump up into a window, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this guy is 300 pounds, how did he do that? That’s incredible.’”

Kelce has yet to officially confirm whether he will appear at the event, but if you’re headed to the Linc on Saturday or Sunday, keep an eye out.