Reiff was decent in the 2019 regular season, not at all good in the Vikings’ two playoff games, but that aside, the Eagles are farther over the 2021 salary cap than any other NFL team. Given the hit that ticket revenues will take in 2020, making the cap exceedingly tight, they would like to roll over the $19 million or so in cap room they have right now. Signing Reiff would take a chunk out of that; he is in the fourth year of a five-year, $58,750,000 contract. Reiff probably won’t be looking to sign for the veteran minimum.