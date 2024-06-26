Jason and Travis Kelce loved meeting the ‘awesome’ Prince William, even if they felt ‘emasculated’

Jason and Kylie Kelce made the trip out to London for their first time at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour over the weekend, attending both the Friday and Saturday shows with Travis and a whole slate of other VIPs.

Now, the former Eagles center and his Narberth native wife might informally be the royal family of Philadelphia, but on their trip to London, Jason and Travis met the real royal family — Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

Advertisement

“He was the coolest [expletive], he was so cool,” Travis said of Prince William on this week’s New Heights, which was recorded at Philly-themed bar Passyunk Avenue in London.

“He’s awesome, he’s a good dude,” Jason added, despite him saying “[expletive] royalty” in the last episode of the show.

» READ MORE: Jason and Travis Kelce went to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London this weekend. Here’s what happened.

The royals are known for having a complicated set of rules regarding how you can interact with them. LeBron James made headlines when he put an arm around Kate Middleton in 2014. Travis and Jason said they didn’t know for sure until they arrived whether they were supposed to bow or “just be an American idiot and shake their hand.”

But Jason said that since they met the royals outside of an official royal event, they were not required to bow, but they did still address each one as “your royal highness.”

“I’ve never felt emasculated, and I did,” Jason said. “That was the closest I’ve ever been.”

“I’ve never seen you show someone that much respect,” Travis said. “You put your beer like 10 feet away from you.”

“I didn’t have it in my teeth when I met him,” Jason joked, referencing a few viral clips from the weekend. “They’re really wonderful people, that’s what it’s really about. Obviously, they’re part of a monarchy. It’s hard to be a down-to-earth human being, I would assume, but came off that way completely.”

» READ MORE: Travis Kelce defends Kylie Kelce after viral interaction with ‘entitled’ fan in Margate

Jason and Travis especially loved Princess Charlotte, whom Jason said had “fire to her” and was asking them questions. Both brothers praised Prince William for encouraging his children to hold their own and participate in the conversation.

Overall, Jason said his favorite part of the tour was the acoustic set, where Swift performs her “surprise songs,” which are back-catalog tracks that didn’t make the regular set list. He also said he teared up watching Swift meet and give little girls the hat she wore during “22.” He even took a recording of his daughter Wyatt’s favorite song, The Man, to send to her.