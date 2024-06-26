Travis Kelce defends Kylie Kelce after viral interaction with ‘entitled’ fan in Margate

Travis Kelce has seen the viral video of Kylie Kelce telling off a fan in Margate, and he has his sister-in-law’s back.

“Getting to know Kylie and her family and everything throughout the years has just been awesome because she even has that, like, toughness of, ‘Don’t [expletive] with me,’” Travis said on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast Tuesday. “And you saw that in that video of [her and Jason Kelce] just trying to have date night with their friends over at the Shore where it’s a big family environment — everybody’s having a good time every single day out there at the Shore — and this lady just comes in trying to be entitled, telling Jason and Kylie like, ‘You have to take a picture with my kid. Like, you’re doing it now.’ It escalated into something that it shouldn’t have even been.”

This is the first time a member of the Kelce family spoke publicly about the interaction, which saw Kylie and the woman, later identified as Andree Goldberg, get into a heated argument in the Steve & Cookies parking lot.

“I don’t care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town,” the woman told Kylie. in the short clip of the interaction, Kylie responded by saying, “I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You’re embarrassing yourself.”

» READ MORE: Jason and Travis Kelce went to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London this weekend. Here’s what happened.

“They’re the nicest people until you take it to that point. And then it’s like, ‘Alright, now I gotta choke-slam you, [expletive],’” Travis joked.

Goldberg later apologized, as did the mayor of Margate, Michael Collins.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason and Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate over the holiday weekend,” Collins said in a statement. “As a father with young children, I know, as well as anyone, the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer Jason and Kylie an opportunity for a redo date night dinner in Margate on me.”

The Kelces — at least Jason — will be back down the Shore in Sea Isle City this week as he hosts his annual two-day event that includes celebrity bartending and a beer drinking competition.