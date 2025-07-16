Jason and Travis Kelce relive their Lake Tahoe adventures and harmonize with Zac Brown on latest ‘New Heights’

Jason and Travis Kelce stayed busy over the weekend, attending the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nev. Although both had trouble bringing home the trophy in the karaoke competition, Jason still brought back some hardware from another challenge that took place last weekend.

“For those of you who don’t know, we’re not just playing golf,” Jason said. “It’s a full-fledged party pretty much every night.”

The former Eagles center talked about it all on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast. The Kelces also answered an important question from the Heights Hotline about gentle parenting your partner, and the brothers also paired up with three-time Grammy award winning artist Zac Brown to harmonize a segment of New News.

Lake Tahoe tales

In the second segment, Jason proudly left the room to retrieve a trophy he won over the weekend in Lake Tahoe. When the Ohio native came back on-camera, he showed off a small golden trophy that had a photo of former St. Louis Blues hockey player T.J Oshie on the front, and a red solo cup decorating the top.

“I might not have taken home the trophy for the American Century Championship this week, but I did get the Osh’s Table 2025 Most Valuable Thrower trophy,” Jason said. “That’s right … [T.J. Oshie] took it up a level this year. Had trophies made for the back table at the Harrah’s Casino where we had some fun back there.”

Jason earned the award in a baseball competition that saw him partner with the Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk.

“He won this year when I was on his team and guess who was the MVP,” Jason said. “I might of sucked [expletive] at golf, but I was Kyle Schwarber on that [expletive] baseball field. I was leadoff, home run right away — I don’t think he’s batting leadoff this year, I can’t remember — but I was [expletive] dialed in on that baseball game. I was preventing people from stealing, hitting home runs, being very risky and it paid off.”

That success didn’t transfer onto the stage for the karaoke competition. The brothers decided to join forces for their own rendition of Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band, which included a choreographed dance routine and a mid-performance beer chug from Jason.

“We lost the karaoke contest and it was a shame because we had a lot of fun up there,” Travis said. “Dad came up to us afterwards like he just saw Bruce Springsteen. That’s all I gave a [expletive] about.”

Despite a strong performance, the duo lost to actor Ray Romano.

“There’s no way we stood a chance when Ray Romano is doing Lose Yourself by Eminem,” Jason said. “I mean, you can’t compete with that. How do you compete with that kind of offbeat, authentically bad Eminem rapping? … It’s an epic send. It’s unpredictable, unexpected. He full sent it. I think Old Time Rock and Roll was great but that’s an expected karaoke song. We got to come next year with a more unexpected song.”

The Kelces harmonize with Zac Brown

The Kelces are already preparing for next year’s karaoke competition, and this time they had a little help.

They were joined by Brown to discuss the news of his “Love and Fear” residency at The Sphere in Vegas. Brown prepared for over 14 months for the residency and the release of his new album, which features collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton.

But before getting into the interview, the three decided to harmonize their New News segment — and it didn’t sound half bad.

The Kelces have been fans of the Zac Brown Band, singing Toes on a previous podcast, which Brown reposted with the response, “Soundin’ good brothers. Who wants to hear these Kelce boys sing harmony on the next record?”

Jason is pro nagging

It looks like Jason has one request for his wife Kylie: “Please nag.”

The former Eagles center was ready to answer the latest Heights Hotline question about gentle parenting your partner. When asked how to gentle parent your partner into doing chores, Jason responded, “I think that what I respond to really well is nagging.”

“Please nag the [expletive] out of me,” Jason said. “Tell me to get my lazy [expletive] up and take the [expletive] trash out. If you tell me to take the trash out, I’m not going to be like I can’t believe she’s telling me to take the trash out. Like, ‘Yeah, you’re right. I should be doing that. Ok, I’m sorry.’ I like nagging and I need it because I get caught in my own thoughts and I forget to do things.

“I’m constantly telling Kylie like please, just tell me to do these things and she’s like ‘Jason, I don’t want to tell you to do these things’ and I’m like I get that, but it’s not going to get done unless you tell me to do it.”