This doesn’t make it any less daunting to look at the money the Eagles have invested in interior defensive linemen over the next few seasons. They will have three of the six highest-paid 4-3 defensive tackles in the NFL next season. The Rams are the only team with anywhere near that much invested in the position. In 2021, Cox, Hargrave and Jackson are projected to count for $49 million against the salary cap. If the cap jumps, or Roseman can work on a restructuring deal with Cox and/or Jackson, maybe this is less worrisome, but it’s still a massive investment into three players who are expected to rotate.