Ajayi, still only 26, was the 2017 trade-deadline acquisition from Miami who added quickness and physicality to the Eagles’ backfield. He gained 408 yards on 70 carries, in seven games. 5.8 yards per carry. In Super Bowl LII, Ajayi gained 57 yards on nine carries, 6.3 yards per carry. He suffered an ACL tear in Week 5 last season, to a knee that some teams had already flagged during the 2015 draft process, which saw him drop to the fifth round.