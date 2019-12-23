Freeing up a roster spot by releasing Ajayi might allow the team to bring another wide receiver up from the practice squad, assuming Nelson Agholor (knee) hasn’t been cleared. The Eagles have gone into their last three games with just three healthy wideouts, a gamble that got dicier when tight end Zach Ertz suffered a broken rib against the Cowboys. Of course, if Ertz isn’t able to play this weekend, the Eagles could fill the Ajayi roster spot with practice squad tight end Alex Ellis. Dallas Goedert and Josh Perkins are the other two tight ends on the 53.