If you have a contract for 2021, and the new coach doesn’t want you, you will be paid not to coach, assuming you don’t catch on somewhere else right away. But next year you might be trying to get back into the hiring pool as someone nobody is talking about, with no recent accomplishments. You don’t want to be one of those guys standing around the main gate at Senior Bowl practice in January waiting to catch the eye of an Andy Reid or a Sean Payton so you can stick out your hand and make a pitch.