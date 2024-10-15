Jerry Jones threatens to fire local radio hosts for questioning Cowboys’ offseason after blowout loss to Lions

If you thought things were bad in Philadelphia with the Nick Sirianni controversies, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is determined not to be outdone.

After the Cowboys’ 47-9 loss at home to Detroit, Dallas’ worst home loss since Jones bought the team in 1989, Jones sat down for his weekly Tuesday radio interview with 105.3 The FAN. But the interview quickly turned contentious after the hosts questioned the Cowboys’ lack of offseason moves.

“This is not your job,” Jones said. “Your job isn’t to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I’m sorry that I did it. That’s not your job. I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions. I’m not kidding. You’re not going to figure out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this meeting I’m going to today with 32 teams here, you’re geniuses.

“You really think you’re gonna sit here with a microphone and tell me all of the things that I’ve done wrong without going over the rights? Listen, we both know we’re talking to a lot of great fans, a lot of great listeners. And I’m very sorry for what happened out there Sunday. I’m sick about what happened Sunday.”

The Cowboys have enough issues right now without Jones needing to search for new radio hosts because he fired the old ones.

Who’d have thought that of all teams, the 4-2 Commanders would look the most competent through Week 6? Dallas sits at 3-3 and third in the NFC East behind the Commanders and the 3-2 Eagles.

If things couldn’t get any worse, Jones also almost got into a car accident during the interview, which he took from his vehicle on the way to the airport.