Jason Kelce tailgates with Bills fans and comments on Nick Sirianni’s ‘inappropriate’ postgame antics

Jason Kelce’s first tailgate experience post-retirement was up in Buffalo before his brother Travis’ playoff game against the Bills back in January. While he didn’t get the opportunity to jump through a table, he did famously have a blast with Bills fans and even took off his shirt during the game.

On Monday at MetLife Stadium, ahead of Buffalo’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Jets, Kelce returned to Bills Mafia, and took another bowling ball shot with the people in the parking lot.

Kelce wore a Fred Flintstone shirt and a Buffalo-horns hat with his Bills-blue suit, to the delight of Bills fans and the confusion of Monday Night Countdown host Scott Van Pelt.

“I’m part of the Water Buffalo Club,” Kelce told Van Pelt of his costume, referencing The Flintstones. “I’m the Grand Poo-Bah of that.”

He even had a sash to prove it.

Kelce also wore a Buffalo wing chain and a red, white, and blue tie — to pair with his blue suit — on the broadcast before choosing the Bills to win on Monday.

But Kelce didn’t just party with Bills fans. The former Eagles center also celebrated with the home Jet fans. Kelce wore an Abdul Salaam jersey at a few Jets tailgates, honoring the Jets legend who died on Oct. 13.

Once Kelce finally made his way out of the parking lots and to the Monday Night Countdown desk, of course he was asked about the question that’s kept Philadelphia talking the last few days: What do you think about Nick Sirianni after he was caught on camera chirping the fans?

“He’s passionate,” Kelce said. “He loves his guys, he loves his team, and you’re going to know that. Obviously he knows that that was not the right way to handle that situation. Everybody knows it, that was inappropriate. But this is a guy who knows that his energy is going to feed the football team … If that is going to get the best out of him, that emotional energy that he can then infuse into other people, I’m all for it. Not doing that at the end of games, talking to the fans, but taking it out on the field, doing it with your players, directing it in the right way.”