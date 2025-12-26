Eagles rookie Jihaad Campbell will step back into a familiar role Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills

As Jihaad Campbell’s playing time decreased, his focus on NFL life off the field remained vigilant.

The rookie first-round pick took a back seat when Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean returned from injury and slid back into his starting role. Dean’s play cut into Campbell’s playing time. By Week 13, his defensive snap count dropped all the way to zero. But off the field, the 21-year-old Campbell kept to a schedule and made “mature decisions,” he said.

He went to bed early, made sure to keep up a normal recovery routine, and watched a lot of film, knowing that at any moment his number could be called for an increased role.

That proverbial tap on the helmet came last Saturday vs. Washington, when Dean went down with a hamstring injury that will keep him out of Sunday’s game in Buffalo and give Campbell his first start in two months. Campbell had six combined tackles in 36 defensive snaps, and two of those tackles were run stops.

Campbell briefly moonlighted at outside linebacker when the Eagles were missing multiple players. He talked last month, after losing his starting inside job, about keeping the right mindset.

“The biggest thing is just staying prepared, not getting down, and just understanding the game plan and what has to happen,” he said in November. “So when it is my time to go in the game, I know exactly what I have to do, when I have to do it, with full confidence.”

The unwavering off-the-field focus, Campbell said, comes from his upbringing.

“It’s just in me,” the Erial, N.J., native said on Wednesday. “It’s been instilled in me ever since I’ve been a young kid. I have a great foundation and support system back home.

“It’s just all about knowing my responsibility, knowing that I have to be accountable for my own actions and what I want to do for my career to come.”

Campbell’s first NFL season and all that comes with it seems to be coming at warp speed for the 31st pick in the draft.

“I look up now and it’s Week 15, Week 16 of my rookie year,” he said. “It’s moving fast, it’s moving pretty quickly. It’s all about just squeezing the lemon as much as I can in this first year.”

The team awaiting Campbell in his first start since Oct. 26 is one that will test how much juice he’s produced.

Running back James Cook leads the NFL in rushing and Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks at using his legs. Buffalo has a dynamic running game that allows Allen some opportunities to use his arm, too. Dean was especially impactful against the run and as a blitzer in recent weeks, and the Eagles are likely to need the same out of Campbell on Sunday. He has one quarterback hit and zero sacks on the season.

“It’s all about what we do,” Campbell said when asked about the challenge of Allen and the Bills.

While Dean is out, the Eagles will get Jalen Carter back after he missed the previous three games with shoulder injuries. Carter should provide a boost, even in a limited role. But the Eagles have played some of their best defense of the 2025 season in the weeks after Dean returned.

It will be on Campbell to help make sure that level of play continues.

Injury report

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson remained off the practice field Friday and will not play Sunday in Buffalo. Dean was also ruled out.

Landon Dickerson (illness) returned to the practice field Friday and is good to go for Sunday. A.J. Brown also returned to practice after missing time due to a dental procedure. He will play Sunday.

The Eagles also listed rookie offensive tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder/injured reserve) as questionable. His 21-day practice window is open until next week. The Eagles will then need to decide to end his season or sign him to the active roster.

The Bills, meanwhile, are a little banged up. They ruled out defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (ankle) and DaQuan Jones (calf), as well as safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring). A defense susceptible to giving up yards on the ground will be down a few contributors.

Kicker Matt Prater (quad) is also out, while tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are questionable with knee injuries.

Allen was listed as limited with a knee injury on Wednesday and Thursday but was upgraded to a full participant Friday and doesn’t have a game designation heading into the weekend. Neither does edge rusher Joey Bosa, who didn’t practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday with a hamstring injury.