Jihaad Campbell continues to make his case for a starting role: ‘The game is slowing down’

Jihaad Campbell doesn’t like to brag about his achievements.

After Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Cleveland Browns, Campbell was less excited about his first-quarter sack, instead lamenting that the team hadn’t been able to pull out a win — in the preseason.

“The sack is all cool and all, but I’m more so worried about just executing better as a team and what are the specific details and how we can get better to win that football game,” Campbell said.

These games might not count toward his career statistics, but Campbell said he is treating them like the first games of his professional career — and what a start he had on Saturday.

Campbell blew right past Browns lineman Zak Zinter on just the second play of the game to earn his first sack of the preseason. From the preseason opener to now, the Eagles’ first-round pick feels like the game is starting to come more naturally to him.

“I think that just comes with understanding the scheme, understanding where’s the help, understanding your assignment,” Campbell said. “To execute it, I’m just taking that detail by detail, every day, and the game is slowing down for me. Just being calm as a linebacker in general.”

Campbell calls himself an “overachiever.” He’s firmly in the mix for a starting spot and has gotten significant reps in training camp with Zack Baun limited by a back injury and Nakobe Dean still recovering from a torn patellar tendon. At the Eagles’ public practice, Campbell played with the first unit and was credited with a sack on Jalen Hurts.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said on Aug. 4 that he’s “probably a little guilty of putting too much on [Campbell’s] plate,” as he gets more opportunity as an edge rusher in addition to inside.

He’s already learning Hurts’ signature phrases.

“I think I just keep the main thing, right?” Campbell said. “When you think about habits, you think about discipline, you think about having a routine going into the game, the day before the game, the week of the game. Just understanding what’s that task and what we need to do as a whole unit.”

But Campbell wants to lock that in and keep improving. Campbell was frustrated with his dropped interception in the Eagles’ first preseason matchup with the Bengals, and after some confusion led to Campbell giving up a touchdown in joint practice, he spent time after the play talking with linebackers coach Bobby King and Dean on the sideline.

“I’m always just sharpening up my style, my game, the details, and what our scheme is, and just really understanding, what’s the role that I’m playing,” Campbell said Thursday. “Just sharpen that up each and every day, and just giving 110%.”

Campbell isn’t the only young linebacker getting a big opportunity. Second-year Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and fellow rookie Smael Mondon have shown significant improvements during training camp. Those three are fighting for roster spots and a potential starting spot, but they’ve also been learning from one another, in addition to Baun and Dean.

“I think the biggest thing with our room is just growing and just finding a way to execute and do what we got to do,” Campbell said.