Eagles grades: Offensive issues start up front as defense steps up in preseason loss to Browns

Instant grades on the Eagles’ performance in their 22-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns:

Quarterback: D+

Tanner McKee dressed but didn’t play. Nick Sirianni has always played his No. 2 quarterback in all three preseason games. But it looks like the coach has seen enough of McKee in his first offseason as Jalen Hurts’ backup.

That meant Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord split time under center. The former started and struggled in his first two possessions. The Eagles offensive line didn’t help matters. Thompson-Robinson completed 3 of 4 passes for only 8 yards and was sacked once. He threw an ill-advised pass when he essentially was sacked and it almost led to an interception.

It didn’t get much better when he returned in the second half. Thompson-Robinson threw a pick-six — mostly without fault — after a high snap, and he was blindsided as he threw.

McCord was only marginally less horrid. He completed 8 of 16 passes for only 47 yards. He did zip a 9-yarder for the Eagles’ lone offensive score — a touchdown to receiver Ainias Smith. McCord stood in and took a roughing the passer penalty.

But it otherwise wasn’t pretty for the rookie, who also was under duress. McCord nearly threw an interception that went through a Browns linebacker’s hands in the third quarter. He did convert his first Tush Push on a second-quarter third down.

Running back: C-

Will Shipley has iced the backup running back spot to Saquon Barkley and was given the day off. AJ Dillon started and had four touches — he rushed three times for 7 yards and caught a pass for negative-14 yards. It’s hard to pin the lack of production on the running back. The Eagles’ early blocking was horrid.

Montrell Johnson was first up among the deep reserve running backs. It was tough sledding for the undrafted rookie, but he managed 20 yards on six totes. Fullback Ben VanSumeren got some snaps in the first half. His cut block helped paved the way for Johnson’s 7-yard dart up the middle. VanSumeren had a false start penalty with the punt unit.

Receiver/Tight end: C-

Like Shipley and right guard Tyler Steen, receiver Jahan Dotson didn’t suit up after playing a week ago. Johnny Wilson started but played only a few snaps before getting the hook. He’s all but guaranteed a roster spot. Smith played a fair amount and finished with two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown. He converted a third down off a slant on the Eagles’ opening drive, and later on a similar route, caught the 9-yard touchdown. He had a slight bobble on the latter grab.

Darius Cooper didn’t get many opportunities a week after leading the Eagles in receiving. The undrafted rookie, like most of the receivers, was a victim of the overall dysfunction of the pass offense. Receiver Terrace Marshall couldn’t pull in a nicely placed back shoulder pass from Thompson-Robinson.

Tight ends Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra were given the day off. Kylen Granson, EJ Jenkins, and Harrison Bryant rotated as they compete for the third tight end spot. Jenkins caught a 12-yard pass off play-action in the second quarter.

Granson was targeted twice without a reception.

Offensive line: D-

A week after playing one series in the preseason opener, Steen didn’t dress and has all but locked down a starting spot. The second-unit O-line struggled to protect Thompson-Robinson and open holes on the ground. It did a little better when McCord went in.

Brett Toth started at left guard. His audition continued for the spot should Landon Dickerson (knee) not be ready for the season opener. He appeared to have ups and downs at guard and moved to center to start the second half. He nearly fired a snap over Thompson-Robinson’s head. The quarterback somehow deflected the ball to himself, but he got hit as he threw and was intercepted for a pick-six.

Drew Kendall started at center. He seemed to fare better than the rest of his mates on the line, but only a replay will tell the full story. He moved to left guard in the second half and promptly committed a false start penalty.

Right guard Darian Kinnard had some nice blocks in the run game late in the second quarter. He led the way on a 5-yard gain by Johnson. Kendall Lamb started at left tackle and didn’t make ghastly mistakes, upon first impression. Right tackle Matt Pryor allowed Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire to penetrate and sack Thompson-Robinson in the third quarter.

Myles Hinton was the left tackle who allowed defensive end Julian Okwara to get to Thompson-Robinson on the pick-six.

Defensive line: B-

Rookie defensive tackle Ty Robinson started and played into the second half. Robinson had good technique on a run stop at the line in the second quarter. His technique on running back Ahmani Marshall’s opening drive 4-yard touchdown run — dropping his head as he got blocked out of the play — probably wasn’t ideal.

Defensive tackle Gabe Hall shed a block for a run stop at the line on the Browns’ opening drive. Byron Young was blocked out of his gap when Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. went 54 yards on the ground in the fourth quarter. Young had a couple of solo tackles. Jacob Sykes batted a pass incomplete in the third quarter.

Azeez Ojulari followed up his best week of practice with a strong game. The outside linebacker dusted Browns left tackle Cornelius Lucas with an outside speed rush and sacked quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the second quarter. Earlier, he forced Gabriel out of the pocket. Ojulari did appear to bite on a fake that resulted in a 16-yard gain off an end around.

Joshua Uche started on the edge opposite Ojulari. He didn’t stand out much as a rusher, but tallied a couple tackles — one 15 yards downfield. Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo had a quiet day. Patrick Johnson picked up an 11-yard tackle for loss on a third-quarter end around.

Linebacker: B

Rookie Jihaad Campbell started and played more snaps than a week ago. He made an immediate impact when he notched a sack on the opening drive. Campbell blitzed through the “A” gap and closed on Gabriel with impressive speed. He finished with four tackles.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. started next to Campbell. He again led the Eagles in tackles with seven. Trotter displayed his nose for the ball, particularly as a run defender. But he also had a couple sloppy moments. He shot into the backfield and overpursued on an early run and couldn’t make the play near the goal line on Marshall’s score.

Rookie Smael Mondon rotated in early in the second quarter. He got angled out of his gap at the second level on a 14-yard run up the middle. He trailed tight end Brenden Bates on a 13-yard catch in the second quarter. But Mondon put together back-to-back tackles on a short run and when he avoided a block to set up a third-down screen.

Cornerback: B

Adoree’ Jackson and Kelee Ringo started at outside cornerback in their ongoing competition for a starting spot. Jackson kept the ball in front when targeted on the first drive, but he didn’t make any positive plays either. He missed an open-field tackle on the Browns’ next possession. Ringo had some decent coverage repetitions. He wasn’t challenged much through the air and took a bad angle in pursuit of an end around.

Jakorian Bennett replaced Ringo on the Browns’ second series. He broke up a pass to receiver Gage Larvadain on a deep cross in the second quarter. Ringo and Bennett were on the field together later and failed to pass off Browns receiver Jamari Thrash, who converted a short third down. Bennett left in the second quarter after safety Tristin McCollum ran him over but returned.

Rookie Mac McWilliams was the fourth cornerback on the outside and initially was paired with Bennett. The rookie played deep into the fourth quarter.

Eli Ricks didn’t see the field until well into the second half. He gave up a deep pass in between the hashes in the fourth quarter. Brandon Johnson surprisingly was the first slot cornerback. He was picked on early. Parry Nickerson took his place when he left with an injury. Nickerson had a tackle for loss on a screen pass. A.J. Woods was carted off the field in the third quarter.

Safety: A-

Drew Mukuba played in his first NFL preseason game and had two turnovers. The rookie jumped a short route for a pick-six, taking the interception the other way for a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter. A few plays earlier, he lost receiver Cedric Tillman on an 18-yard completion. Mukuba left briefly during the ensuing drive and vomited on the sideline. But he was Johnny on the spot and fell on an unforced fumble before the half.

Sydney Brown started alongside Mukuba as they vie for a starting spot. He appeared to blow his coverage on a third-down conversion. Brown probably wouldn’t have been able to make the stop on Marshall’s 4-yard touchdown, but he appeared to be out of his gap. He assisted on two tackles.

Tristin McCollum took Mukuba’s spot when he left in the second quarter — and for good later in the frame. It looked like he got too deep when Browns receiver Kaden Davis caught a 29-yard pass over the middle in the second quarter. McCollum had a bad open field whiff in the third quarter.

Special teams: B

Montrell Johnson returned the first two kicks and averaged 23.5 yards. Avery Williams was the returner on the Browns’ first two punts. He had a fair catch and 12-yard return. Smith was next up and gained 10 yards.

Kicker Jake Elliott made his lone extra point and didn’t attempt any field goals. Punter Braden Mann averaged 52.3 net yards on seven punts.

Coaching: C-

It wasn’t pretty by any stretch of the imagination. But that’s what happens when you rest your starters and most of your key contributors. So maybe we can blame Sirianni for making us watch slop on a nice Saturday afternoon. His coaching? Well, he tried a few things in terms of game management, once icing the Browns kicker before the half to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s apparent surprise. A two-point conversion attempt failed. Oh, and the Eagles also lost.

Kevin Patullo’s offense looked terrible. Should anyone related to the Eagles care? Probably not. But it was a rough overall week for the new coordinator’s unit with two sloppy joint practices against the Browns defense on Wednesday and Thursday.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio acquitted himself somewhat. His unit, at least, made some plays. But he doesn’t appear any closer to having bona fide starters at safety or cornerback.