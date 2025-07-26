Jihaad Campbell shows flashes of his athleticism in Eagles’ training camp despite being limited

At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Jihaad Campbell towers over the running backs he matches up against in man coverage. But don’t mistake his size for a lack of speed.

Just ask AJ Dillon, one of the newest faces in the running backs room. On the second day of camp, the 27-year-old Dillon was struck by the rookie inside linebacker’s quickness in team drills as he stuck with the running backs, whose most notable shared trait is literally in the name of their position.

It’s early. There’s been limited action through just three days of camp. Still, Dillon walked away with a strong impression of Campbell’s abilities.

“It’s good to have him on our side,” Dillon said after Saturday’s training-camp practice.

It’s been a long time coming to get Campbell on the Eagles’ side. The No. 31-overall pick in the draft out of Alabama, Campbell was sidelined throughout the offseason program as he recovered from shoulder surgery. In June, Vic Fangio said he expected the former Timber Creek star to get back on the field in August.

Evidently, that timeline changed. Campbell has been a limited participant in practice throughout the first three days of training camp, competing in team drills for the first time in his young career as an Eagle.

It’s unclear exactly what restrictions are on Campbell in practice. He has taken plenty of reps in team drills, mostly with the second-team defense. On Saturday, though, he saw some action with members of the first-team defense.

He even plans to participate in the Eagles’ first padded training-camp practice next week. Regardless of any limitations, Campbell is grateful to finally be on the field with his teammates.

“I’m really excited to be out here and play football again,” Campbell said. “I just was taking mental reps a lot [in the spring]. So now I can get out here and fly around.”

That flying around has come exclusively at the inside linebacker position. Fangio said in June that he preferred to have Campbell start with the off-ball linebackers as opposed to the edge rushers because “there’s a lot more to learn there.” Campbell has been learning both the “Mike” and the “Will” linebacker spots.

Campbell also gained some experience lining up on the edge at Alabama. The Eagles are trying to cultivate that pass-rushing skill set. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Jeremiah Washburn spent one-on-one time working with Campbell after practice on Wednesday.

Fangio said, depending on how the roster shakes out or on the particular defensive front he calls, Campbell might need to play on the edge at some point. Still, it isn’t his primary concern.

“I think the biggest thing is just focusing on the now,” Campbell said. “Focusing on being a great linebacker. And then of course, on the side after practice, just get a couple reps in just with my pass-rushing ability and making sure I’m taking the right steps in that.”

While Campbell is focused on the now, a decision looms about Week 1’s starting inside linebacker pair. Nakobe Dean is on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from surgery that repaired the torn patellar tendon in his left knee. It’s unlikely that he will be ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has taken the majority of the first-team reps alongside Zack Baun, putting the second-year inside linebacker currently in the pole position for the gig. But Fangio has plenty of time — and three preseason games — before he must make a decision on who takes Dean’s spot. Campbell’s reps with members of the first-team defense on Saturday could indicate that there’s more to come for the rookie.

Position battles are standard in any training camp. But competition doesn’t necessarily equate to animosity. Even though he’s technically competing against him for a job, Trotter Jr. lauded Campbell’s instincts as a “big, fast linebacker” and the talent he brings to the room.

“I think Jihaad, along with a lot of other guys, we have a very deep linebacker room,” Trotter Jr. said. “A lot of talented players. A lot of guys that come in and work and make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do. Jihaad’s been doing well. He’s been learning the defense, learning the scheme. Whenever he asks questions, if he asks me, he asks Zack, asks anybody, we make sure we let him know and try to bring him along.”

Campbell didn’t seem too fixated on the prospect of starting in Week 1. When asked about navigating that prospect while simultaneously progressing through his rehab, Campbell reiterated that his mindset is in the present.

“I’m just blessed that I’m healthy right now,” Campbell said. “Like I said, man, I’m really happy to be out here on the field and flying around with our defense. Being around the offensive guys and just learning and soaking in a lot of knowledge, as much as I can, so I can apply it every time I get on the field.”

Even if Campbell is taking one day at a time, the Week 1 starting role still hovers in the distance. He has 40 more days — and many more opportunities to flash his size and speed — to earn it.