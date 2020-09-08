You could consider cornerback Avonte Maddox a success story: a 5-foot-9, 185-pound dynamo taken in the fourth round in 2018, ideally used in the slot but, out of necessity, now slated to be the starter on the outside. He has made nine starts and has played in more than 50% of the defensive snaps, and would have played more if he hadn’t suffered a neck injury last year. But Maddox played a lot the last two seasons not because of his outsized talent, but rather because the other corners were hurt, or bad, or both.