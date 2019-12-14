Banner: [Andre] Dillard needs to be able to step in and play left tackle, or that will be a very big problem. But assuming he can, and assuming they upgrade the wide-receiver position in the offseason, there are a number of pieces in place that are good enough to win a Super Bowl. Their lines should be strong. The tight-end and running back positions are strong. Wentz, despite his struggles this season, is a very good quarterback. The defense is good enough if they can either get better up front or stronger at corner. These are all doable things. They have the money to do it. They have draft picks. They maybe even have some young guys that they feel are on a developmental path that we haven’t really seen enough of to know whether they’re right or wrong. If you’re strong on both lines and strong at quarterback, that at least assures you of being good. Now you’ve got to do some other smart things to get to great. But they’re within range and they’re going to have the resources to do those other things.