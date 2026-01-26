Eagles promote Joe Kasper to fill departed Christian Parker’s defensive backs coaching role

The Eagles are promoting Joe Kasper to fill their defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator vacancy left by Christian Parker, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday.

The NFL Network first reported the news, which comes four days after the Dallas Cowboys hired Parker as their next defensive coordinator.

Kasper has a history with both the Eagles and Vic Fangio spanning five seasons. He began his NFL coaching career in Philadelphia in 2021 as the team’s defensive quality control coach, a position he held for two years. He left in 2023 to work for Fangio as the Miami Dolphins’ safeties coach.

When Fangio was hired as Eagles defensive coordinator in 2024, he brought Kasper with him to serve in the same role. Kasper had a hand in developing a stingy secondary, beginning with a group that allowed the fewest passing yards in the league (174.2 per game) and ranked No. 6 in passing touchdowns allowed (22) in 2024.

The Eagles surrendered the fewest passing touchdowns (14) in the NFL and were No. 8 in passing yards allowed per game (189.8) in 2025. Cooper DeJean spoke highly of Kasper and his impact on the defensive backs in the aftermath of the Eagles’ wild-card exit.

“[Parker] and Coach Kasper, what those guys mean to us in the DB room, how they coach, the intensity they bring, the passion they have for the game, means a lot to us,” DeJean said on Jan. 12. “Doesn’t go unnoticed.”

The Eagles will now be tasked with identifying a new safeties coach in addition to filling their vacant offensive coordinator job and any subsequent departures on the offensive side of the ball.

Staff writer Jeff McLane contributed to this article.