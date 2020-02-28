“He gave my mom the phone, and he had my sister line up as a four-I [a defensive end shading to the offensive tackle’s inside shoulder]. My mom was sitting there in the living room, trying to get all the angles and stuff. That was for a game plan against Nebraska in 2018. I had one of my better games that game, too. I’m just thankful for him. He’s gone about it the right way, just never been too pushy or overshadowing, and he’s just always been there when I needed him.”